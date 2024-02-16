Singapore Targets Budget Surplus Without Denting Social Support

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore expects its budget to swing to a surplus in the fiscal year beginning April, as recent tax increases shore up revenue and help pay for social assistance measures.

The surplus — the balance that shows revenues minus spending — will be about S$800 million ($594 million), or equivalent to 0.1% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his budget speech to Parliament on Friday.

The government separately widened the deficit estimate for the year ending March to 0.5% of GDP, against a shortfall of 0.1% of GDP seen originally.

A majority of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected Wong to target a budget surplus in 2024, while only two of 10 analysts predicted the government would end the current fiscal year with a deficit.

The increase in the goods and services tax to 9% from 8%, as well as levies targeting high-value properties, luxury cars and tobacco have helped replenish state coffers post-pandemic. That’s allowed the government to boost aid to Singaporean households to defray living costs, extend paid paternity leaves and buy public housing, among other steps.

Wong, the city-state’s prime minister-in-waiting, Friday proposed a raft of new measures worth billions of dollars aimed at supporting individuals and companies, in an effort to lift economic growth from the pace of 1.1% seen last year.

“If we were to experience similarly slow growth for several years in a row, we will be in trouble,” said Wong. “We will have no chance of improving our collective well-being.”

Singapore expects growth in 2024 to be in a range of 1%-3%.

The government will hand out more cash and subsidies to Singaporeans and households, and goodies to companies, including a 50% tax rebate capped at S$40,000.

“Singapore won’t apologize for pursuing growth, but it won’t chase expansion at all costs,” Wong said. “Productivity is key, and Singapore needs to continue to attract high-value investments, he added.

The speech was Wong’s second as heir apparent to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who has said he expects to hand over the reins by November this year, “if all goes well.” The island is due to hold a general election by November 2025 though polls could be held earlier.

While the support measures are aimed at winning favor among Singaporeans, Wong demonstrated his commitment to fiscal prudence by paving the way for the budget to return to surplus.

“The restoration of budget surpluses is necessary to strengthen reserves in anticipation of future shocks, especially after the drawdown needed to respond to the pandemic,” Bloomberg Economics’s Tamara Mast Henderson said in a note ahead of the budget exercise.

Here are some other key measures from the budget:

To add S$2 billion to Financial Sector Development Fund, which should allow the central bank to take advantage of new opportunities particularly in fintech, as well as green and transition finance

Singapore will introduce a new tax credit that will refund cash for those that invest in manufacturing, R&D and the green transition

Singapore will invest more than S$1 billion over the next five years into AI computing, talent and industry development

The government will provide a personal income tax rebate of 50% for the 2024 assessment year, capped at S$200, which should benefit mostly middle-income workers

All Singaporean households will have an additional S$600 in CDC vouchers; Utility bill rebates and a cost-of-living special payment of as much as S$400 will also be given to select beneficiaries

Government will lower preschool fees and those of after-school care

More funds into SkillsFuture accounts for those aged 40 years and above to upskill

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Natalie Choy, Aradhana Aravindan, Philip J. Heijmans and Low De Wei.

