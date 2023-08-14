Singapore Technologies Engineering (SGX:S63) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of SGD0.04

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.04 per share on the 1st of September. This makes the dividend yield 4.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Singapore Technologies Engineering's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Singapore Technologies Engineering's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 130% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 55.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 65% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.155 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.16. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Although it's important to note that Singapore Technologies Engineering's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Singapore Technologies Engineering's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Singapore Technologies Engineering is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Singapore Technologies Engineering that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

