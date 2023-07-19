Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) stock most popular amongst private equity firms who own 51%, while individual investors hold 29%

Key Insights

Every investor in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 29% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Singapore Telecommunications.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Singapore Telecommunications?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Singapore Telecommunications already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Singapore Telecommunications, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Singapore Telecommunications is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with ownership of 51%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 4.7% and 3.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Central Provident Fund Board and Capital Research and Management Company are the second and third largest shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Singapore Telecommunications

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Singapore Telecommunications Limited in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own S$7.2m of stock. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Singapore Telecommunications. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 51% stake in Singapore Telecommunications. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Singapore Telecommunications you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

