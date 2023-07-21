Singapore Telecommunications (SGX:Z74) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.078

The board of Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of SGD0.078 on the 17th of August, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 3.8% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Singapore Telecommunications' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The last payment made up 73% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 44.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 72%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.158 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.099. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 4.6% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Singapore Telecommunications' EPS has declined at around 17% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On Singapore Telecommunications' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Singapore Telecommunications will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Singapore Telecommunications that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

