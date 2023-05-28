Singapore Telecommunications (SGX:Z74) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 17th of August to SGD0.078. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Singapore Telecommunications' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last payment made up 73% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 40.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 75% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.158 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.099. The dividend has shrunk at around 4.6% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Singapore Telecommunications' EPS has declined at around 17% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On Singapore Telecommunications' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Singapore Telecommunications' payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Singapore Telecommunications that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Singapore Telecommunications not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

