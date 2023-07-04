Singapore Telecommunications' (SGX:Z74) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of SGD0.078 on the 17th of August, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.9%.

Singapore Telecommunications' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last payment made up 73% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 40.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 74%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.158 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.099. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 4.6% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Singapore Telecommunications' EPS has fallen by approximately 17% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Singapore Telecommunications' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Singapore Telecommunications' payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Singapore Telecommunications that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

