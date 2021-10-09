U.S. markets closed

The Singapore Tourism Board Announces Country Will Open to Vaccinated U.S. and Canadian Travelers as Destination Eases Travel Restrictions

·3 min read

Singapore will begin accepting U.S. and Canadian traveler applications on October 12, 2021; with the first flights to Singapore from the U.S. and Canada scheduled from October 19, 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore Tourism Board announced today that vaccinated U.S. and Canadian tourists are now able to visit the island destination once again. With Singapore's high vaccination rate, the destination is moving to the next step of the safe reopening of the tourism sector by implementing local measures to keep travelers and residents safe, abiding by the requirements on COVID-19 prevention and Singapore public health regulations. Both the U.S. and Canada are part of the Category II list of countries now cleared to travel to Singapore.

Singapore Tourism Board.
Singapore Tourism Board.

With visitor's safety being a top priority, Singapore has implemented Safe Travel Lanes to facilitate travel, providing details on testing protocols, vaccination requirements, and other distancing and social regulations. To raise hygiene standards and transform the cleanliness levels of public spaces, the SG Clean campaign was launched in February 2020, which requires tourism establishments to adhere to stringent levels of the SG Clean Quality mark reflecting their commitment and ownership of maintaining high standards of environmental public hygiene at their premises.

"We look forward to safely welcoming back U.S. and Canadian tourists to Singapore starting this month, providing the opportunity for travelers to fully explore all that our destination has to offer," said Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President America, Singapore Tourism Board Americas. "Our enhanced cleaning protocols, contactless amenities, and social distancing measures have been designed to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19."

As part of Singapore's efforts to reopen borders safely, fully vaccinated U.S. and Canadian travelers looking to make future travel plans can safely enter and depart Singapore via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) that require:

  • Physical proof of vaccination

  • Vaccinated travelers will be required to undergo two COVID-19 PCR tests, including a pre-departure PCR test within 48 hours of their scheduled departure and one more PCR test upon arrival in Singapore

  • Prior to travel to Singapore, visitors who wish to travel under the Vaccinated Travel Lane will need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass seven to 30 days prior to the intended date of entry into Singapore

  • Unvaccinated children under the age of 12 are allowed to enter the country as part of the Vaccinated Travel Lane

For the latest travel updates on Singapore, please visit www.visitsingapore.com and https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/.

About the Singapore Tourism Board
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.
www.stb.gov.sg | www.visitsingapore.com

Media Contacts:

Bullfrog + Baum
Andrea Holden + Kate Pressman
STB@bullfrogandbaum.com

Singapore Tourism Board, Americas
Krisna Bharvani
Manager, Marketing, Americas, International Group
Tel: +1 212-302-4861
Email: Krisna_BHARVANI@stb.gov.sg

SingaporeReimagine
SingaporeReimagine
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-singapore-tourism-board-announces-country-will-open-to-vaccinated-us-and-canadian-travelers-as-destination-eases-travel-restrictions-301396546.html

SOURCE Singapore Tourism Board

