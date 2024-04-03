Singapore Urges Women to Pursue Tech Careers to Narrow Pay Gap
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is encouraging more women to pursue jobs in science, technology and engineering to help bridge the gender pay gap.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump Sues Truth Social Company Co-Founders to Zero Them Out
A Million Simulations, One Verdict for US Economy: Debt Danger Ahead
Trump Got His $175 Million Bond From a Billionaire Fan’s Company
While the gap narrowed to 14.3% last year from 16.3% in 2018, the government is looking to do more, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s written reply to parliamentary questions on Tuesday.
The pay difference was lowered to 6%, when adjusted for age, education, occupation, industry and hours worked. That’s comparable to the US and Canada, the ministry said.
Singapore plans to introduce its first workplace fairness law later this year to protect against discrimination. The government is also working to address gender stereotypes about careers and has initiatives to develop women in the tech sector. The city-state doubled government-paid paternity leave to four weeks this year in a bid to balance parenthood and care giving responsibilities.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Cautionary Tale of Wirecutter and the Internet’s Favorite Wok
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.