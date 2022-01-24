Singapore VC Blockchain Founders Raises $75M for New Fund
Blockchain Founders Fund raised $75 million for its BFF II fund from a range of investors, including NEO Global Capital, AppWorks, and Sebastien Borget, chief operating officer of The Sandbox, a video game and metaverse app, the company said in a release Monday.
The fund said it has already invested in a number of companies, including decentralized derivatives exchange FXDX and video games tech startup Breshna.
Singapore-based Blockchain Founders Fund has been an early investor in blockchain, crypto, Web 3 and metaverse startups.
"We're very excited by the enthusiasm and support from key industry leaders to back entrepreneurs that will shape the Web3 ecosystem," Blockchain Founders Fund Managing Partner Aly Madhavji said.