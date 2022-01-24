U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,326.68
    -71.26 (-1.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,787.57
    -477.80 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,559.54
    -209.38 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.00
    -4.92 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.84
    -2.30 (-2.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.49 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7280
    -0.0190 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7860
    +0.1310 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,046.75
    +1,233.14 (+3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.97
    +6.37 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Singapore VC Blockchain Founders Raises $75M for New Fund

Michael Bellusci
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NEO-USD

Blockchain Founders Fund raised $75 million for its BFF II fund from a range of investors, including NEO Global Capital, AppWorks, and Sebastien Borget, chief operating officer of The Sandbox, a video game and metaverse app, the company said in a release Monday.

  • The fund said it has already invested in a number of companies, including decentralized derivatives exchange FXDX and video games tech startup Breshna.

  • Singapore-based Blockchain Founders Fund has been an early investor in blockchain, crypto, Web 3 and metaverse startups.

  • "We're very excited by the enthusiasm and support from key industry leaders to back entrepreneurs that will shape the Web3 ecosystem," ​​Blockchain Founders Fund Managing Partner Aly Madhavji said.

Recommended Stories

  • Gucci Taps Toy Brand Superplastic to Drop 10 ‘SuperGucci’ NFTs in February

    Gucci is the latest fashion brand to engage with NFTs with the launch of a limited series of digital collectibles.

  • Chinese Government Rejects Metaverse Trademark Applications: Report

    China's government has begun rejecting trademark applications related to metaverse projects, according to numerous local media reports.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having yet another bad day on Monday, with all three major market indexes well in the red, and the S&P 500 down by nearly 2% at 11 a.m. ET. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) leader Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was down by 11%, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had fallen by nearly 14%, and banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had plunged by 12% for the day. The recent market decline has hit speculative growth companies especially hard, as investors have general fears about inflation and rising rates as we go forward in 2022.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Why Boeing Stock Slumped Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fell by nearly 6% in early trading on Monday. First, there's the broad market decline and the perception that Boeing is one of the companies particularly exposed to the risks that the market is concerned about right now. Meanwhile, China still hasn't fully approved the 737 MAX to return to service.

  • Why Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were all sliding today as investors continue to dump technology stocks in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022. Today's drop comes as tech stocks have been tumbling since the beginning of this year as investors have processed information about rising bond yields as well. Amazon was down by 2.2%, Apple had dropped 2.7%, and Meta Platforms tumbled 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • Why ChargePoint and Blink Charging Could Fall Even Further

    The fall for electric vehicle charging stocks has been steep over the past year, and I don't think we're done with the sell-off yet. You can see below that ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), and EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) are all down over 30% in the past year and still declining.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nikola Stocks Crashed Today

    This morning, shares of Tesla, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and zero-emission semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are all experiencing much steeper drops than the technology-filled Nasdaq Composite index. As of 11:12 a.m. ET, Tesla stock was down 6.6%, having recovered from a previous 10% drop. Rivian shares were near the day's low of 10.1%, and Nikola was down 7%.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Shopify, and Sea Limited Stocks Crashed

    In case you hadn't noticed yet, the stock market kind of curled up in a ball and died today. Of particular interest to growth investors today is the fact that some of the fastest growing e-commerce stocks in the world are going on sale, with shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down 8.6%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) falling 10%, and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) leading the pack lower with a 12.3% loss. As it turns out, Shopify is the only one of the three with any obvious news on the wires, and even that news isn't too awfully bad.

  • Kohl’s stock soars on reports that Sycamore is exploring takeover

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how Kohl's stock is responding to reports that private equity firm Sycamore is exploring a takeover of the retailer.

  • Stock market rout 'an opportunity to buy' for long-term investors: strategist

    Sylvia Jablonski, CIO and Co-founder of Defiance ETFs, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss opportunities for investors to buy stocks on the dip, how the market is pricing in interest rate hikes, the Fed, cryptocurrency, and the NFT market ahead of web3.

  • Market Crash Predictions and 10 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times

    In this article, we discuss the market crash predictions and 10 stocks to buy for bad times. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Market Crash Predictions and 5 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times. It is no secret that the United States economy is in a […]

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With the economy still working to recover from its pandemic-driven slump, the thought of a market crash may not seem as likely. It also means that certain market sectors are going to take a hit, even if the full market doesn't actually crash. If we do see a market crash, here are three names that should be on the shopping list in the aftermath.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.