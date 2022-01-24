Singapore VC Blockchain Founders Raises $75M for New Fund

Motley Fool

In case you hadn't noticed yet, the stock market kind of curled up in a ball and died today. Of particular interest to growth investors today is the fact that some of the fastest growing e-commerce stocks in the world are going on sale, with shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down 8.6%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) falling 10%, and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) leading the pack lower with a 12.3% loss. As it turns out, Shopify is the only one of the three with any obvious news on the wires, and even that news isn't too awfully bad.