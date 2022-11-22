Singapore's first digitally-native bank, Trust Bank, partners with Perx Technologies to jump-start dynamic mobile-first customer engagement

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Bank launched on September 1, 2022 as the first of Singapore's new wave of digital banks. Trust Bank (known as Trust) is a digital-native bank built specifically for Singapore and backed by a partnership between Standard Chartered Bank and FairPrice Group. This partnership brings together a trusted global bank and Singapore's top "Everything Food" retailer with more than 200 years of combined experience in the country.

Mr. James Ong, Chief Commercial Officer of Trust Bank, said, "Our partnership with Perx Technologies has enabled us to create an instantly rewarding digital banking experience, adding value to the lives of consumers at a time when everyday costs are rising. The Perx Lifestyle Marketing Platform™ seamlessly connects Trust's ecosystem of merchant partners to our customers, deepening our relationship with them through an immersive and rewarding user experience."

Trust was born in the cloud and supports Singapore's ambitions to further strengthen its financial sector for the digital economy of the future. It provides banking services that are easy to use, transparent and rewarding.

Perx is thrilled to have partnered with Trust to enable their successful customer engagement initiatives. As part of their launch, Trust kicked-off their operations with a rewards campaign for first-time customers offering users digital vouchers from merchants such as FairPrice and Caltex that are redeemable upon sign-up. On top of that, customers can access a wide range of digital coupons from their favorite F&B, lifestyle, entertainment and travel merchants using their Trust card. These vouchers and coupons are redeemed instantly and easily through a seamless experience on the Trust App.

Trust's partnership with Perx helped to drive customer acquisition and engagement through a banking experience that is truly rewarding. During September alone, over 120,000 digital coupons were redeemed, supporting Trust's rapid growth to over 300,000 customers within its first two months.

"We stand behind the digital banks' ethos of delighting customers first by investing in mobile-led and data-driven customer experience. Working with Trust Bank and executing on their team's vision to provide a rewarding and seamless experience for their customers was quite exciting. We look forward to co-creating with Trust to better acquire, engage and grow their revenue per active customer in the phases to come," says Anna Gong, Founder & CEO of Perx Technologies

Perx's customer engagement platform uses gamification and behavioral science to offer a unique and dynamic customer experience. It creates hyper-personalized interactions that help shift transient and transactional interactions to meaningful customer-brand relationships with today's digital consumers.

About Perx Technologies

Perx's category-creating Lifestyle Marketing SaaS Platform create helps large enterprises and digital native businesses to transform from transient and transactional brands to delivering continuous and meaningful B2B2X engagements and relationships in the mobile-first economy. The API-first platform enables businesses to focus on use cases and creative engagements across a brand's disparate marketing technology stack in a matter of minutes.

About Trust Bank Singapore Limited

Trust Bank Singapore Limited (Trust) is backed by Standard Chartered Bank and the FairPrice Group. Built in Singapore for the Singapore market, Trust aims to bring a new standard to digital banking to consumers, combining it with best-in-market rewards on everyday living expenses at FairPrice Group's extensive island-wide network.

Trust's shareholders are Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited ("SCBSL") and BetaPlus, a holding company owned by NTUC Enterprise and FairPrice Group.SCBSL and BetaPlus respectively hold 60 per cent and 40 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of Trust.

For more information, please visit: https://www.perxtech.com

