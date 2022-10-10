U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

Singapore's Largest Car-Sharing Platform Tribecar and Charge+ form partnership in a push for green mobility in Singapore

·4 min read

Tribecar aims to electrify its fleet, with support from Charge+'s nationwide EV charging network

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribecar, Singapore's largest Car-Sharing platform and Charge+, a leading electric vehicle charging operator serving Southeast Asia, signed a collaboration agreement. Tribecar, with over 1,300 vehicles, plans to electrify its car-sharing fleet and tap on Charge+ as a powerful enabler with its extensive EV charging network across the island.

From L to R: Goh Chee Kiong, CEO of Charge+, and Adrian Lee, Co-Founder of Tribecar, in front of Tribecar vehicles at a Charge+ EV charging station
From L to R: Goh Chee Kiong, CEO of Charge+, and Adrian Lee, Co-Founder of Tribecar, in front of Tribecar vehicles at a Charge+ EV charging station

Charge+ is on track to grow its EV charging network to 1,000 charging points by  the end of 2022. This rollout includes fast chargers, which at a power rating of 120kW, are the fastest public charging network in Singapore. In addition, Charge+ is the only EV charging company in Singapore today that has comprehensive EV charging operations across public housing, condominiums, shopping malls and office buildings. This pervasiveness brings added convenience to Tribecar users and eliminates any range anxiety arising from renting an EV.

"The collaboration with Charge+, a key player in the proliferation of EV charging in Singapore, further solidifies our leading position to drive sustainable mobility in Singapore's car-sharing space. We can now speed up our electrification plans and

strengthen our users' adoption of EV mobility options by leveraging on Charge+'s extensive EV charging network in the heartlands to improve the overall experience for our customers. A shared mission to advance the state of sustainable mobility in Singapore is what made this an even greater fit for us." said Adrian Lee, Co-Founder of Tribecar.

"In line with our mission to catalyse electric mobility in Singapore, Charge+ has been playing an instrumental role in spurring electrification in vehicular fleets. As fleets tend to have higher daily mileage, it is vital that fleet vehicles be at the forefront of electrification. Our partnership with leading car-sharing company Tribecar is a strong affirmation of how the pervasive EV charging network by Charge+ can spur EV adoption and make driving an EV convenient and hassle-free." said Goh Chee Kiong, CEO of Charge+.

This collaboration will benefit members of Tribecar as they get to enjoy attractive charging rates from Charge+. In addition, Tribecar's EVs in mileage-based categories will be deployed next to Charge+ charging points located in the carparks of many public housing towns. This allows for the ease of charging the vehicles when the vehicle is not on the move.

The cooperation will also see Tribecar promoting the use of Charge+ charging points to its users.

An immediate benefit of an electric fleet for Tribecar users is that they get to enjoy savings on energy costs. As compared to an ICE vehicle, they get to save at least 50% per km in fuel costs when they opt to pay for their own fuel. With Charge+, Tribecar hopes to promote the ease of using an EV charging point, right in the middle of the heartlands where their vehicles have always been deployed.

Tribecar and Charge+ apps are available for download via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

About Tribecar 

Tribecar is an innovative and affordable car-sharing platform that provides hourly, daily or weekly car rentals at affordable prices. Founded in 2016, Tribecar currently has over 1,300 vehicles, with its fleet conveniently parked within minutes in the heartlands. It is an affordable transportation alternative, inclusive of insurance, COE, road tax and maintenance. You can book and collect the car at any time of the day, you plan your own trip. No more hassles of owning a car!

Tribecar is the only car-sharing model in Singapore equipped with the private hire and food-delivery insurance and complies with LTA regulations, allowing commercial (driving for GrabCar/Go-jek, food delivery for FoodPanda/Deliveroo or sending delivery for Lalamove/NinjaVan) and/or leisure usages. Tribecar also welcomes p-plate drivers who have just gotten their licence to utilise vehicles within its car-sharing platform.

To learn more, please visit www.tribecar.com.

About Charge+ 

Charge+ is a leading integrated EV charging solution provider for Singapore and Southeast Asia, with the mission to catalyse the proliferation of electric mobility in the region. Its suite of integrated solutions include a proprietary ultra-slim charger, smart charging software and innovative business models. Executing its roadmap to implement at least 10,000 charging points by 2030, Charge+ is Singapore's only comprehensive charging operator serving the public housing, condominium, commercial and industrial building segments. With Singapore as the springboard, Charge+ is also operating in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit www.chargeplus.com

SOURCE Tribecar Pte. Ltd.

    STORY: A blast rocked the Kerch bridge which links Russia and the Crimea peninsula on Saturday (October 8), causing parts of the road to collapse.The bridge is a crucial military supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine. Fire and thick smoke were seen on the strategic road-and-rail bridge, which is the only crossing between Crimea and Russia.Video obtained by Reuters showed CCTV footage of the blast. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed.It was not yet clear if the blast was a deliberate attack or an accident but the damage to such high-profile infrastructure came at a time when Russia has suffered several battlefield defeats.And it could further cloud the Kremlin's messages of reassurance to the wider Russian public that the conflict is going to plan.The Russian Investigative Committee said the blast occurred in a freight truck, causing fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train heading for the peninsula.It added that two sections of the bridge had partially collapsed. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian governor of Crimea, said on social media that the road bridge was still intact in one direction. Although he said traffic was suspended while the damage was being assessed.In Kyiv, the mood was upbeat.No one knows how it happened, this man said. But added that everyone had waited for it.“We have waited for the moment when the bridge burns. I think all Ukrainians waited for it. And we are very satisfied it has finally started.”A Ukrainian presidential adviser posted a message on Twitter saying the incident was just "the beginning”. But he stopped short of saying Ukrainian forces were responsible for the blast.Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.The 12 mile bridge which links it to Russia’s transport network was opened with great fanfare by President Vladimir Putin four years later.It now represents a crucial supply route for Russian forces who have taken control of most of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region.