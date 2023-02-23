Singapore's largest IT & Electronics Fair returns with exclusive discounts of up to 70 per cent on megabrands

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IT SHOW, Singapore's largest I.T. & Electronics Fair, is back from 9 – 12 March with megabrands such as Asus, Dell, HP, Dreamcore, Lenovo, Microsoft, SecretLab and many more offering discounts of up to 70 per cent. These and more can be found across two floors at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre's level 3 and 4.

IT SHOW is an event of Constellar, organiser and producer of Singapore's largest consumer electronics and I.T. exhibitions. Together with COMEX, CEE and The Tech Show, Constellar brings the latest consumer technologies, gadgets and accessories all under one roof, offering the ultimate one-stop showcase and shopping experience four times a year.

Key Highlights @ IT SHOW

Sure-Win Dip worth total value of up to SGD$300,000

All registered visitors will be entitled to participate in the Sure-Win Dip with a total value of prizes worth up to SGD$300,000 to be won. Prizes include a Samsung Smart Lock, ergonomic chair by Hinomi, an uFairy massage chair by Zero Healthcare and smart cleaning devices by Irobot and Tineco,

Exclusive Deals @ Challenger

Taking up an entire floor at Level 3, key participating exhibitor and Singapore's only homegrown consumer electronics chain Challenger will feature over 10,000 exclusive show offers from more than 80 brands. For the first time, Challenger members can also earn member rebates for their purchases at IT SHOW.

Livestreaming with TikTok

Back with an even more exhilarating Shoppertainment experience following its successful inaugural Livestreaming Festival at The Tech Show last November, look forward to four full days of livestreaming from TikTok, engaging with top creators to bring viewers special deals and offers from the exhibitors.

New Launches by Dreamcore, Dell and many more

Ghost 2023. Image Copyright © Dreamcore

Visitors can check out the recently launched new and improved Ghost 2023 by Custom PC builder and e-sports expert Dreamcore, which promises to deliver a truly stunning gaming experience, with latest graphics card technologies and processors, addressable RGB LEDs with over 16,000 colours to choose from and their new cable-free Andromeda ARGB fans, which will keep the PC chilled for a longer and more immersive gaming experience.

The new Alienware Aurora R15. Image Copyright © Dell

Also promising to enable an incredibly smooth gaming experience for gamers , Dell will be showcasing the new Alienware Aurora R15 that delivers significant performance boost of 68% more power and improved acoustics while lowering CPU temperatures by 5%.

Experience the epitome of smart living @ IT SHOW

Adjustable Base by Woosa. Image Copyright © Woosa

Smart living enthusiasts can also experience first-hand a more extensive showcase of lifestyle innovations at IT SHOW. Passionate about reinventing the bedtime experience, Singapore-brand Woosa invites visitors to catch its live model 'Sleeping Beauty' display and try out its new Adjustable Base powered by high-end German motors and wirelessly controlled via the Woosa app, which allows users to adjust their preferred lounging and sleeping positions, for a rejuvenating rest. Visitors at IT Show get to enjoy $149 off Adjustable & Storage Bases, $199 off any mattress, and a further 10% off when they purchase a whole set.

Beyond the bedroom, Möwe, pioneer in Singapore's smart technology industry and the first ever smart kitchen appliance provider in the country, will again demonstrate its one-stop solution for a complete smart home ecosystem set-up, all remotely controllable and monitorable via the smartphone. Offering a wide range of smart home appliances from security sensors, lighting and switches, Möwe will also be showcasing its range of smart kitchen hobs, hoods and ovens, for a safe, conducive and 'smart' cooking environment without compromising on looks.

To provide adequate backup power for the smart home ecosystem and appliances in cases of power outage, visitors can check out Ecoflow's River 2 Power Station, the first portable power station range in the world to earn the TÜV Rheinland certification for safety, surpassing industry charging speed standards of 5x faster than other market-available options and offering an automatic switchover speed of less than 30ms.

Visitors can also transform their homes' accent lighting and create their perfect home ambience with modular smart lighting panels in new shapes and over 16M+ colours from Nanoleaf, offering endless possibilities in design. Making home cleaning more fuss-free, visitors can also experience automating their house cleaning chores with Xiaomi's new Robot Vacuum X10+ and iRobot's Roomba Roomba Combo j7+.

Returning Favourites

Spend And Redeem . Customers who spend $500 and above with 3 combined receipts on the same day can redeem a $10 Challenger Voucher to be utilised at the Challenger Fair on Level 3.

Devices & Gadgets Trade-In. Visitors can also trade in their devices such as notebooks, smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles for special vouchers that can be used at IT SHOW. A regular feature across Constellar's consumer electronics shows and I.T exhibitions to promote sustainability, the booth is located conveniently outside the event hall for easier enquiry and trade-in.

Event Details

· 9 – 12 March 2023 o Level 3, 11am – 9pm o Level 4, 12pm – 9pm · Registration Link: eventbrite · Official Hashtags: #ITSHOW2023 · Website: comexitshow.com.sg · FB: facebook.com/ComexITShow · IG: instagram.com/comexitshow · TikTok: tiktok.com/@comexitshow

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and

consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

