Singapore's Leading eCommerce Web Design Agency Verz Design raises US$2M in Series A Round

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 27 MARCH, Verz Design, a Singapore-based web design agency and digital solutions agency that provides digital solutions for local businesses and government agencies, today announced that it has secured a US$2M investment from Meetsocial, a comprehensive service provider in China that focuses on cross-border digital marketing solutions.

Verz Design will use most of the capital for business expansion and through collaboration with Meetsocial, take its business towards China and other geographical territories.

"To me, Verz Design has always been more than just an SME. To have Meetsocial, one of the largest media buy agencies in China value our company so highly, reaffirms our (founders) belief in the company and sends a strong signal to our clients and employees, that we are forging strongly ahead into the future." said Henry Ng, Managing Director of Verz Design.

The partnership between Verz Design and Meetsocial is also set to benefit the clients of both companies, due to their synergy. Verz Design can better support Singaporean merchants who wish to take their business to China, or even globally through Meetsocial's global network, and Meetsocial's client base in China can tap on Verz Design's web and app development, an important step before media buying.

"Meetsocial is excited to expand our business in the Southeast Asian region, and we believe that Verz Design is the perfect partner for us. Verz Design's expertise in building websites and implementing digital marketing strategies along with their experience in local customer service makes them an ideal match for our large China customer base. We look forward to the many opportunities that this partnership will bring." further added Andy Cheng, Strategic Investment Lead at Meetsocial.

About Verz Design:

Established in 2009, Verz Design is a local web design and digital marketing company that offers a comprehensive range of services to help businesses succeed in the digital world, such as website design , web development, eCommerce development, digital marketing, UI/UX design among many others. To date, the company has delivered over 4,000 websites and achieved success for over 3,000 clients.

About Meetsocial:

Meetsocial Group is a Chinese digital Marketing group in cooperation with over 30 International media channels. After establishing long-term, stable and sound partnership with top global media platforms and professional traffic aggregation platforms. Meetsocial Group offers customized media matrix for clients to leverage its' global digital assets for global expansion.

