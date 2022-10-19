U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,686.20
    -33.78 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,371.43
    -152.37 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,643.90
    -128.50 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.71
    -37.25 (-2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.42
    +2.60 (+3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.10
    -21.70 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.40
    -0.20 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9768
    -0.0096 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1213
    -0.0109 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8730
    +0.6860 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,208.81
    -4.34 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.62
    -2.06 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Singapore's Skills Union wants to close the skills gap via live video training

Rita Liao
·3 min read

The digital landscape is evolving so fast that one's four-year degree can hardly keep up with the myriad platforms and APIs emerging every day. That's why Skills Union wants to connect tech startup workers looking to level up with an array of field-specific experts over live video.

Online professional training isn't new; it's not uncommon to see medium-sized startups allocate several thousand dollars to individual employees each year to further their "personal development." But the existing options for acquiring professional skills just aren't very effective, argues Colin Mansell, founder and CEO of Skills Union. The company is exhibiting as one of the Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2022.

The pace of technological changes means companies now expect their employees to be constantly learning and upgrading their on-the-job skills. Figma, for instance, went from an underdog to a widely used UX design collaboration platform in the space of just a few years.

Much of the skills training for high-growth startups is happening through pre-recorded videos on platforms like Coursera or Codecademy. The problem is that the completion rate for massive open online courses, or MOOCs, teeters around only 5-15%. Mansell, who ran a digital agency and helped build a coding school in Canada, believes the solution is to replace passive learning with more personalized and interactive lessons.

Skills Union helps employees figure out how to get better at their job. Screenshot of Skills Union's training platform.

The Singapore-based startup offers an all-in-one platform for employers to manage their staff's career development. It has a network of consultants who help employees figure out what expertise they need to get better at their job. It then matches them to a pool of instructors, be it a leadership coach, digital marketing guru, sales expert, or Python master, upon which the student and teacher can arrange to meet over a video call.

The startup offers a freemium SaaS service to enterprises, which the founder believes can reduce "friction" for users, and charges for the training programs it offers. The model also enables more flexible learning. If an employee runs into a technical problem on a project and can't get internal help, they can instantly set up a call with an expert on Skills Union.

"We are like BetterUp but focusing on skills," says Mansell, comparing his company to the well-backed SaaS platform that connects employees to career coaches.

The startup has raised $2 million so far and achieved profitability. It's looking to raise a Series A funding round next year, the founder told TechCrunch.

Skills Union has trained over 500 students through 30 instructors so far and will expand its pool of specialists by partnering with third-party training providers. Most of its customers are based in Singapore, including Nanyang Technological University, Citibank, J.P. Morgan and DBS; but with its official launch next year, the startup is looking to onboard companies with fewer than 1,000 employees in Australia and the U.S.

https://techcrunch.com/2019/06/12/betterup-raises-103m-to-fast-track-employee-learning-and-development/internal

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Ventures takes its first outside investment from J.P. Morgan

    Hartbeat Ventures is taking in its first institutional investment from J.P. Morgan, comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart announced today at TechCrunch Disrupt. Hartbeat Ventures, an early-stage VC firm with a focus on lifestyle, media and technology, is focused on inclusion — financial inclusion, specifically.

  • Prince Hussein of Jordan's New Fiancée Rajwa Al-Saif Wears Necklace Sweetly Linking Their Initials

    The Crown Prince of Jordan and his fiancée made their first joint working appearance two months after getting engaged

  • Flights to offer drinks, snacks and now Starlink

    Having barely expanded Starlink onto the seas and looking at the Ukraine war as a business opportunity, Elon Musk has expanded Starlink through a commercial- and private jet-focused sub-brand, Starlink Aviation. On a commercial flight, one is charged fees to access, at best, mediocre service. For the most part, Starlink Aviation is tackling the speed issue, claiming to provide services that'll let users game, stream, make video calls and so on “at any altitude”.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • Spirit Airlines shareholders approve sale to JetBlue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Spirit Airlines shareholders accepting a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue.

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • Ask an Advisor: Help Me Understand the ‘Best Way' to Manage an IRA. Is It Better to Pay Taxes Now or in Retirement?

    Which is the best way to handle an individual retirement account (IRA)? Let it sit and earn money, then pay taxes on the withdrawals in retirement? Or roll it over to a Roth IRA? Should I pay the taxes now … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Help Me Understand the ‘Best Way' to Manage an IRA. Is It Better to Pay Taxes Now or in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • New Study: Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Carvana Fights New Legal Battles as Wall Street Troubles Mount

    The company has taken to the courts to challenge legal and regulatory affronts, while a formerly bullish analyst grows pessimistic on its outlook.

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • Kroger Needs Albertsons to Take on Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Costco

    The National Grocers Association has come out against the deal (because they seem unaware of Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco).

  • Palantir Plans to Open New UK Base Near NHS Digital Headquarters

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies is planning to set up a second UK base, likely in Leeds or Manchester, near the National Health Service’s digital headquarters to help it serve customers in the north of England.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Muc

  • Explainer-U.S. gasoline prices are falling again - here's why

    U.S. gasoline prices rose earlier this month but are falling again after West Coast refinery outages subsided and seasonal demand fell. President Joe Biden plans to sell the last portion of a release of 180 million barrels of crude oil from U.S. strategic petroleum reserves by the end of December. Biden's Democrats hope the move will help the party hold thin majorities in both houses of Congress in November's midterm elections.

  • Biden Scolds Oil Producers on Buybacks as Ukraine War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said US oil producers shouldn’t be returning record profits to shareholders via higher stock buybacks and dividends while Russia wages war in Ukraine, stepping up his administration’s criticism of the energy industry and its role in high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Eviden