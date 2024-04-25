Singapura Finance (SGX:S23) Has Announced A Dividend Of SGD0.03

The board of Singapura Finance Ltd (SGX:S23) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of May, with investors receiving SGD0.03 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Singapura Finance's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Singapura Finance's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 4.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 72%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was SGD0.05, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.03. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.0% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Singapura Finance's EPS has declined at around 4.4% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On Singapura Finance's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Singapura Finance that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

