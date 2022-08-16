U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

Singing Machine to Announce its Financial Results for the First Quarter Fiscal 2023

The Singing Machine Company, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • MICS
The Singing Machine Company, Inc.
The Singing Machine Company, Inc.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced that its earnings for its first quarter fiscal 2023 will be released on Monday, August 22, 2022. The following day, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Management will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in number: (800) 225-9448
Conference ID: MICS

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day at: http://www.singingmachine.com/investors

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 100,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America such as Amazon.com, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Wal-Mart and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
investors@singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


