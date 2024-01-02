Single in 2024? 9 Financial Resolutions To Make Now

elenaleonova / iStock.com

The beginning of a new year is a time of hope, ambition and, often, financial reconsideration, especially if you’re single.

“The truth is, today, we live in a time that is fraught with severe financial challenges,” said Mafe Aclado, general manager of Coupon Snake. “So much so that even the decision to spend less than you make is becoming a reality that is scarcely obtainable, even more so for individuals who are single, live alone and have to shoulder the cost of maintaining and paying for a home all by themselves.”

That said, being single offers a unique financial landscape, one where you have the sole responsibility for your financial health but also unparalleled freedom to shape your financial future.

Here are a few resolutions to help set you up for success.

Tackle Debt

If you have debt, particularly high-interest debt like credit card balances, experts advise making a plan to pay it off.

“If you’re starting 2024 single, it’s a great time to focus on your personal finances,” said Jake Hill, finance expert and CEO of DebtHammer. “For example, make getting out of debt your New Year’s resolution for 2024.”

He said you can achieve this goal by revamping your budget to maximize debt repayment and targeting one account at a time for larger monthly payments.

You can try using the snowball method or avalanche method and setting realistic milestones. Reducing debt not only improves your credit score but also frees up more of your income for savings and investments.

“Chipping away at your personal debt will put you in a better financial position if or when you decide to get into a relationship,” Hill added.

Create an Emergency Fund

“I think emergency savings can be especially important for single people,” said Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit, “since you have your income alone to rely on in case of emergency expenses or if you lose your income.”

He said a good financial resolution for single people would be to establish and begin contributing to an emergency savings account or to add a specific amount to an existing fund.

“This can give you a good safety net in a worst case scenario,” he said.

Melanie Musson, finance expert with Clearsurance, agreed. “You can only depend on yourself, so you need to set yourself up for survival, even if you lose your job or face an unexpected expense.”

Set Up a Monthly Budget

Since you’re living that solo lifestyle, McKinzie Bean, personal finance mentor and owner of Moms Make Cents, said you most likely have some different money priorities going on.

“One great idea for a New Year’s resolution would be to make a monthly budget for treating yourself — nice dinners out just for you, massages, little things that make you happy,” she said. “You should be enjoying yourself, after all.”

Bean also recommended committing to attending career workshops, networking events and conferences. “As a single person, it’s important to put yourself out there and build community.”

Save Up for Your First House

“A lot of people want to wait to buy a house until they have a partner to go in on the purchase with them,” said David Kemmerer, CEO of CoinLedger.

While that’s totally fine, he said that whether or not that’s your strategy, you should be saving up for your first house.

“When you are single and have less expenses, you can really prioritize saving up for a home,” he explained.

Maybe you’ll be able to buy your own home sooner, he added, or maybe you’ll still wait until you have a partner to buy a home with — but because you prioritized saving up for it during your single days, you’ll have way more money set aside.

“So, in 2024, saving up for a home can be an excellent resolution for single people to make,” he said.

Find a Roommate

“Now, let’s face it, as the cost of home ownership increases, so does the cost of rent,” said Aclado.

For the single people who live alone, she said the financial cost of maintaining a home would continue to make it difficult to live within your earnings.

“Especially if, like most younger working class Americans, you also have to juggle all these financial responsibilities, [like] keeping up with monthly payments on your student loan debts and car loan,” she said.

She emphasized that a New Year’s resolution to get a roommate would help you better navigate your financial responsibilities.

Prepare for the Unexpected

According to Musson, since single people can depend only on themselves for their financial health, one of the resolutions they should make is to diversify their income.

“With uncertainty and a higher-than-usual chance of unemployment, having multiple income streams is a good idea for a single person,” she said.

She advised considering taking on a second part time job, getting a roommate, renting out a vehicle with Turo or investing in real estate.

Plan for Retirement

When mapping out financial resolutions, experts say it’s never too early to start thinking about retirement. Without a partner’s income to consider, it’s crucial take a proactive approach if you’re single.

This means exploring retirement savings options like a 401(k), especially if your employer offers a match, or an IRA. The key is to start early, even with small amounts, to take advantage of compound interest over time.

Cultivate a Mindful Spending Habit

When you’re single, it’s easy to succumb to impulsive purchases or lifestyle inflation, particularly since you don’t have to justify expenses to anyone else. However, experts say mindful spending ensures that your money will be going towards what truly adds value to your life.

Set Financial Goals

“The truth is, even as a single person, without setting specific and time bound financial goals, you would lack the motivation to improve your finances in the coming year,” Aclado pointed out.

She advised aiming for financial stability in the long run and designating check points on your way there that can help you see how much closer you are to your financial goals.

