Single-use Assemblies Market will reach to USD 1255.83 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 19% : GreyViews

Single-use Assemblies Market Size By Product (Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Bag Assemblies, Tubing Assemblies, and Others), By End-Use (Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and CROs & CMOs), By Application (Filtration, Storage, Cell Culture & Mixing, Sampling, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Single-Use Assemblies market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the single-use assemblies market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as product, end-use, application, and others. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global Single-Use Assemblies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corp., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Entegris, KUHNER AG, Avantor, Lonza, Saint-Gobain, Corning Inc., GE Healthcare, and Parker Hannifin, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Single-Use Assemblies market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A single-use assembly is an all-in-one, customer-specific, ready-to-use solution composed of various plastic parts that are put together into a single unit. They are self-contained, preassembled plastic fluid pathways. They are often ready-to-use and gamma irradiated to assure sterility. They are constructed using a combination of several standard components. Tubing, check valves, sampling bottles, filters, clamps, fittings, seals, and sterile connectors are a few of the often-used industrial products. Sometimes businesses in the (bio)pharmaceutical and life science sectors put together their own single-use process systems. This must take place safely. Leakage or cross-contamination might occur if the connection between the components is improper. By doing this, the production process may be delayed and the safety and quality of the final product may be compromised. The last ten years have witnessed widespread adoption of single-use assembly and technologies, with practically every sterile industry switching at least some of their manufacturing equipment to a single-use alternative to conventional stainless steel. Single-use machinery reduces the likelihood of cross-product/batch contamination, lowers maintenance costs, lowers facility setup costs, reduces the size of the manufacturing footprint, enhances product integrity, lowers downtime, and promotes facility adaptability and flexibility.

Scope of Single-Use Assemblies Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Product, By End-use, By Application, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corp., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Entegris, KUHNER AG, Avantor, Lonza, Saint-Gobain, Corning Inc., GE Healthcare, and Parker Hannifin, among others

Segmentation Analysis

CROs & CMOs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The end-use includes biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes, and CROs & CMOs. During the forecast period, CROs & CMOs are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Single-use assemblies have been incorporated into most or all of CMOs' bioprocesses in recent years. Single-use assemblies are frequently used by CMOs to speed up processing and process changeover. Single-use equipment's quick turnaround times and flexibility between process runs and different client projects can increase CMO efficiency, which helps to save overall costs. A rising number of CMO facilities are also almost entirely single-use. Adoption of single-use technology by CMOs can reduce campaign and facility costs, resulting in lower operational and capital expenditures.

The bag assemblies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The product segment is filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, bag assemblies, tubing assemblies, and others. The bag assemblies segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Single-use bag assemblies come in a variety of sizes and forms, and they are utilised in the biopharmaceutical industry for a wide range of purposes, including cell culturing, formulation, sampling bags, buffer media, and feed processing, among others. Additionally, the widespread usage of single-use bag assemblies in biomanufacturing procedures has led to their application in the transportation of medicinal substances. The quick assembly and setup of a wide variety of sterile, fluid-processing circuits is made possible by single-use bag assemblies.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Single-Use Assemblies include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. This significant increase in market share can be attributed to the expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, improvements in goods, rising rates of diseases like cancer, and investments and funding in drug development research. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. built its manufacturing facility for single-use technologies in Greater Nashville in August 2022. The company can fulfil the rising demand for the bioprocessing components needed to create ground-breaking treatments and vaccines for cancer and other diseases thanks to the 400,000 square foot, USD 105 million facilities.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's single-use assemblies market size was valued at USD 0.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.17 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2029. Germany is both the largest market in Europe and the third-largest market in the world for medical technology. The market in the region is being driven by factors like quick and simple deployment, reduced danger of cross-contamination, and an increase in R&D spending by biopharmaceutical businesses.

China

China single-use assemblies market size was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2029. The market in China is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period due to favorable government regulations, an increase in the number of companies establishing manufacturing facilities there, an increase in the outsourcing of drug production to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOS), and low labor and manufacturing costs.

India

India's single-use assemblies market size was valued at USD 0.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.74 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2029. The global pharmaceutical market is significantly influenced by the Indian pharmaceutical industry. India ranks third globally in terms of output by volume and fifteenth globally in terms of value, according to the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency. The country is the world's top maker of vaccines and the largest supplier of generic drugs, making up 20% of the global supply by volume. With a strong network of more than 10,500 production facilities and a pool of highly trained workers, India is home to more than 3,000 pharmaceutical companies. These elements have an impact on the regional market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the healthcare sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in preferences toward single-use assembly services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in end-user industries.

