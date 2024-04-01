The Single Best Deal For Your Money at BJ’s Wholesale Club in April

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Members at BJ’s Wholesale Club may wonder what’s worth shopping for this April, especially if you’re putting some of your tax refund towards your grocery bill. What can you shop for that provides a return on investment now and well into the spring season?

GOBankingRates received several April shopping recommendations from a BJ’s Wholesale Club representative. After narrowing it down to two runners-up and one winner, here’s what’s worth your money at BJ’s.

View Next: The Best $20 You Can Spend at Aldi This Spring

Read More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Runner-Up: Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (5-Pack)

From the moment we saw this five-pack of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, we knew it secured a runner-up spot on our list.

The spring season means many households, and common spaces like offices and classrooms, are focusing on spring cleaning. Part of that deep cleaning means wiping down dusty or dirty surfaces while killing 99.9% of viruses and bacteria — and these disinfecting wipes do it all.

At $18.99 for a five-pack, BJ’s members pay about $3.80 per Clorox wipe canister. Altogether, they’re receiving 425 wipes: enough to keep everything clean all throughout spring.

Trending Now: The Best $20 You Can Spend at Dollar Tree, According To Superfans

Runner-Up: Prime Hydration Drink Variety Pack (15-Count)

The spring season means a wide variety of sports like baseball, softball, tennis and soccer are starting up with tons of practices and games to attend. BJ’s members can keep the entire household hydrated when they pick up a 15-count case of Prime Hydration Drinks.

Now through April 14, BJ’s members receive an extra $3 off their purchase. This brings the total down to $18.99. Per drink, you’re only paying about $1.27 each.

Inside every case, you’ll find five refreshing tropical punch, five lemon lime and five blue raspberry flavors. Flavors everyone will love while getting plenty of antioxidants and B vitamins!

Story continues

Winner: Claritin 24-Hour Kids Chewables (80-Count)

We received a lot of great recommendations for allergy relief medications, but the Claritin 24-Hour Kids Chewables stood out the most to us for several reasons.

GOBankingRates readers will know we tend to include some form of allergy meds in our spring shopping roundups. However, it’s not often we find the best deals that are kid-specific so when we do we want to highlight it.

This set includes 80 grape-flavored chewable tablets for indoor and outdoor allergies. These Claritin tablets also provide 24 hours of non-drowsy relief which is important if you’re concerned the kids may experience sleepy side effects.

The BJ’s Wholesale Club representative told us these are $38.99 for members. After doing a little quick math, members pay about 49 cents per tablet. Please note these are suitable for children ages 2 and up.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Deal For Your Money at BJ’s Wholesale Club in April