The Single Best Deal For Your Money at BJ’s Wholesale Club in March

Shoppers heading to BJ’s Wholesale Club this March will find more than a few egg-cellent savings. Throughout March, BJ’s members will find great deals on everything they need to celebrate the spring season and participate in St. Patrick’s Day and Easter festivities.

GOBankingRates spoke to a BJ’s Wholesale Club representative who shared with us which deals shoppers won’t want to pass up this month. Read on to see if you’ll add the runners-up, and winning items, to your BJ’s shopping list.

Runner-Up: Berkley Jensen Hanging Wicker Egg Chair

The first day of spring falls on March 19 and those anticipating spending more time relaxing in their backyards won’t want to miss out on shopping for the Berkley Jensen Hanging Wicker Egg Chair.

Priced at $249.99, the BJ’s representative told GOBankingRates this price tag is $50 off its original price.

Perch in style and comfort, whether you plan to place this hanging chair near your garden, on the patio, deck or poolside. This egg-shaped hanging chair is made from a durable and rust-resistant aluminum frame with a robust steel support frame for base support. A large navy-colored seat cushion and headrest pillow provide plenty of cushion for maximum relaxation.

Want to swing in this chair? You can safely do it using the safety belt secured between the chair and the pole. A two-year warranty is also included with this purchase.

Runner-Up: Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs Candy Bag

If you’re short on a few Easter basket favors, add a bag of Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs to your BJ’s shopping cart.

At $11.99 per bag, shoppers will find 65 peanut butter eggs inside. When we crunch the numbers, you only pay around 18 cents per peanut butter egg. Drop some extra Reese’s into Easter baskets, add inside Easter eggs for a fun and sweet Easter egg hunt or use them as a delicious topping when DIYing sundaes for the family.

Winner: Fresh Green Cabbage

Our winner for the best buy to make at BJ’s this month is the store’s Fresh Green Cabbage.

We picked cabbage for a few reasons. Traditionally, March is a good month to purchase cabbage since it’s a seasonal produce. If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a cabbage recipe, whether you’re cooking cabbage and potatoes or fried cabbage, you’ll want to have a few handy. And with a price tag of $1.99 each, it’s also inexpensive to stock up.

As a bonus, those looking for corned beef can find it for less at BJ’s. The BJ’s representative told GOBankingRates their Top-Round Corned Beef is $8.99 per pound. (Keep in mind the final price varies based on weight.)

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Deal For Your Money at BJ’s Wholesale Club in March