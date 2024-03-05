The Single Best Deal for Your Money at Walmart in March 2024

Alexander Farnsworth / iStock.com

Time to hop to it on your next Walmart run! This month, the retailer is offering tons of sales and deals to Walmart shoppers across several departments and just in time for seasonal holidays. One of the runner-up items we found even allows shoppers to save hundreds of dollars off the regular purchase.

GOBankingRates reviewed some of the hottest deals for your money at Walmart this month. Read on to find out which runners-up and winning item you should shop for at Walmart.

Runner-Up: Ukoke Garden Tools and Gardening Apron Set

Perfect for the avid gardener as well as newbies, the Ukoke Garden Tools and Gardening Apron Set has everything you need to get growing in the spring. Originally priced at $34.10, Walmart shoppers may now purchase this gardening set on Walmart.com for $25.99.

The set features 12 high-quality garden tools, including pruning shears, a trowel, a weeder, a spade, a cultivator, a rake and much more. A waterproof gardening apron and a kneeling pad are also included in the set to ensure comfort and accessibility as you tend to your gardening needs.

Runner-Up: Tripcomp 3-Piece Luggage Set

Early spring often yields excellent sales on luggage in anticipation of Spring Break and the summer holidays. Our second runner-up is Tripcomp’s 3-Piece Luggage Set.

It was tough not to let this one take the winning spot! The three-piece hardshell luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on and one 24-inch and one 28-inch checked luggage bags. Each piece in the set has double wheels and plenty of roomy storage space, whether you’re heading for a week-long Spring Break at the beach with friends or a long weekend sightseeing in a new city.

Walmart shoppers that shop for this luggage set online will note it’s originally priced at $399.99 — and they only pay $89.99. That’s $310 in savings! Add to cart and checkout while they’re still in stock.

Winner: Walmart’s Easter Meal

Easter falls on March 31 this month. For those who celebrate and are worried record food inflation may price them out of cooking an Easter feast, Walmart is offering a Walmart-curated Easter Meal to shoppers.

This meal takes the winning spot on our roundup because of its massive savings. According to a Walmart press release, inflation will be completely removed from this Easter meal.

Walmart shoppers are encouraged to visit walmart.com/EasterSavings to review what’s included, the quantity needed for the meal and to see their estimated total.

Here’s what you can expect to find listed for the Easter meal:

Sam’s Choice bone-in spiral-cut ham

Dole pineapple slices in 100% pineapple juice

Great Value brown and serve white dinner rolls

Marketside Caesar salad kit family size

Betty Crocker scalloped potatoes

Sweet potatoes, whole

Fresh sweet corn on the cob, (4-count tray)

Great Value cut green beans, (frozen)

Marketside cage-free large brown eggs, (18-count)

Great Value paprika

Great Value mayonnaise

Great Value yellow mustard

Marie Callender’s Dutch apple pie frozen dessert

Freshness Guaranteed, vanilla, dessert shells

Great Value whole strawberries, (frozen)

Great Value frozen whipped topping

Each meal serves up to 10 people and is available for the average price of less than $8 per person. As a bonus, pickup and delivery options are also available to Walmart shoppers. Bon appétit!

