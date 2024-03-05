Solar energy stocks have struggled over the past year as higher costs and higher interest rates have hurt the market. One company that's stood above the rest is First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), whose performance is the payoff of years of investment.

In this video, Travis Hoium shows why First Solar's performance is so much better than other solar companies and why it will continue.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 3, 2024. The video was published on March 4, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in First Solar right now?

Before you buy stock in First Solar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Solar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in First Solar. The Motley Fool recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The Single Best Solar Energy Stock Today was originally published by The Motley Fool