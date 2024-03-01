The Single Best Thing To Buy at Aldi in March 2024

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Your next Aldi run may send you down a wider variety of aisles than you’re used to shopping in. This March, there are tons of new Aldi Finds to check out in departments like apparel, school and office supplies, frozen foods and the deli.

What’s the top buy, and runner-up purchases, worth making this month? See if you agree with these picks for Aldi’s best buys.

Runner-Up: Huntington Home 12-Drawer Rolling Cart

Not unsurprisingly, many people use March as a time to get organized as part of their spring cleaning efforts. Often, this means throwing away any old junk and decluttering for cleaner, neater spaces where it’s easier to find the things you’re looking for.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, recommends shoppers that have organization top of mind invest in Huntington Home’s 12-drawer rolling cart.

Priced at $39.99, Ramhold said one of the key features of this rolling cart is its drawers are different sizes. This makes for a versatile tool whether you need to organize paperwork, craft supplies, pantry staples or anything else.

Runner-Up: Serra Automatic Umbrella

Expecting rain in the forecast and underprepared on the umbrella front? You might want to add a Serra automatic umbrella to your Aldi shopping cart.

Currently, these umbrellas are priced at $5.99 each and are available in several different designs.

“At this price, it’s worth grabbing at least one to have on hand for emergencies, whether that means leaving it in your vehicle, at the office or just carrying it with you every day,” Ramhold recommended.

Runner-Up: Bremer Three-Cheese Chicken or Cheesy Ranch Chicken Skillet

Did you know March is Frozen Food Month? Throughout March, shoppers can expect to find great deals on frozen foods including ice cream, meals, pizza and much more when they shop at Aldi.

We added Bremer’s three-cheese chicken and cheesy ranch chicken skillet meals to our runner-up list for a couple of reasons.

Both meals are part of Aldi’s upcoming Aldi Finds offerings and are priced at less than $5 apiece. Shoppers get three servings from each meal. Buy one, or shop both, but hurry — this deal is only valid between March 6 through March 12.

Winner: Priano Hearty Ravioli Mushroom or Italian Sausage

In February, Product of the Year USA announced their 2024 winners across 46 categories. Aldi took honors in the categories for bread, cooking essentials, juice, wine and pasta.

The winning pasta product, Priano hearty ravioli mushroom or Italian sausage, also takes the winning place for the best buy at Aldi this month.

Aldi shoppers may choose from the flavor they prefer the most: roasted portabella mushroom and creamy cheese or Italian sausage and cheeses in a thinly rolled pasta. Prices do vary so check your local Aldi and pick up a bag for a delicious dinner everyone will enjoy.

