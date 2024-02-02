The Single Best Thing To Buy at Aldi in February 2024

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Whether you’re enjoying a date night or heading to a get-together hosted by your BFFs, there are more than a few Aldi finds to make your Valentine’s Day extra special this year.

What should top your Aldi shopping list? GOBankingRates spoke to an Aldi representative for insight into the store’s exclusive buys shoppers can’t miss out on this month. Plus, we vetted a pick of our own as February’s single best buy.

Runner-up: Friendly Farms Non-Dairy Whipped Topping

According to the Aldi representative, Friendly Farms non-dairy whipped topping is a 2023 Product of the Year award winner in the non-dairy category.

Priced at $3.55, this whipped topping provides the perfect addition to any sweet treats you’re making on Valentine’s Day. It’s also good for the rest of February and can be enjoyed with your favorite dessert, fresh fruit or your morning coffee. Available flavors include coconut and almond varieties.

Runner-up: Sundae Shoppe Triple Chocolate Gelato

You had us at “triple chocolate.” Aldi shoppers will swoon for the Aldi-exclusive Sundae Shoppe triple chocolate gelato, priced at $4.19 per container.

Choose from two delectable flavors including Caramel Cookie Crunch and Triple Chocolate. Save this gelato for Valentine’s Day or add your favorite toppings for the perfect dessert or afternoon treat everyone in the family will love.

This is another 2023 Product of the Year award winner in the frozen dessert category.

Winner: Mama Cozzi’s Heart or Football Shaped Pizza

The moment we saw Mama Cozzi’s heart or football shaped pizza listed as an upcoming Aldi find, we knew it was the winning buy for February.

What makes this pizza a winner — aside from being y’know, pizza! — is it gives shoppers the ability to choose. Pick the football-shaped pizza to fuel Super Bowl Sunday eats or the heart-shaped pizza as a treat kids and adults will both love on Valentine’s Day.

Or maybe you don’t have to choose, and you buy both pizzas this month. At $4.99 each, these price tags definitely won’t break the bank.

