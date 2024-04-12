The Single Best Thing To Buy at Aldi When You Only Have $20 Left

jetcityimage / Getty Images

It’s no secret that Aldi is one of the best places to find high-quality foods at affordable prices. Even with only $20, you’re bound to find a variety of snacks, drinks and foods that fit within your budget.

Aldi currently has 2,372 locations across the U.S. The selection is limited compared to other grocery stores, but you won’t be disappointed.

“I shop at Aldi for chips, peanuts, cookies, yogurt and ice cream because they are 25-50% cheaper than traditional grocery stores and worth picking up,” said Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert for MySavings.com. “Staples like bread and eggs are a good value especially if you are on a tight budget, these items will be cheaper than even Walmart.”

Here are the best items to buy with only $20 in your pocket recommended by Aldi experts and shoppers.

Option 1: Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Fillets

Price: $8

“Also known as ‘red bag chicken’ this frozen item has a cult following with Aldi fans,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “You can pick up a 24oz bag of these fillets for around $8 or so, and they are the perfect quick protein addition for meals that honestly tastes fantastic too.”

According to Business Insider, the fillets are so popular they even have their own Facebook group. Fans say once they’re cooked, they taste exactly like a dupe for Chick-fil-A’s.

Option 2: Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Price: $8.99

“In my frequent visits to Aldi, one of my favorite products would be the Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil,” said Stacey Tapping, CEO and owner of Beauty Sculpting Room and avid Aldi shopper. The extra virgin olive oil comes in 16.9-ounce bottles and costs $8.99.

“The full-bodied, somewhat grassy flavor stands out beautifully in any dish. Whether you’re sautéing vegetables or adding a drizzle to finish off a soup, you’ll notice the difference this oil brings to your meals,” added Tapping.

Option 3: Emporium Selection Cheeses

Price: Under $5

“The dairy and cheese prices are fantastic at Aldi,” said Cid. “Their blocks of cheese, cheese slices and shredded cheese are a good value at affordable prices.” Most of the Emporium Selection cheeses are under $5, said Cid.

She continued, “They even have specialty seasonal cheeses like the Emporium Selection Cranberry White Cheddar Cheese that is excellent and would fool any party guest into thinking this cheese came from a pricey grocery store.”

If you want a great cheese for pasta sauces and soup, Cid said you can’t go wraith with the Emporium Selection Cheddar Parmesan cheese.

