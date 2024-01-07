The Single Best Thing To Buy at Amazon in January 2024

stockcam / iStock.com

What should you buy from Amazon at the start of the new year? There’s no shortage of items currently on sale clamoring for Amazon shoppers’ attention spans. Without a strategy, shoppers might wind up ordering too many irrelevant things without getting exactly what they need for the best deal.

GOBankingRates spoke to Meg Lappe, senior editorial commerce director at The Spruce, about what Amazon shoppers should prioritize buying in January. See if you agree with the runner-up and best items mentioned to add to your shopping list.

Runner-up: BLACK+DECKER Indoor Space Heater

Lappe has tested out the BLACK+DECKER Indoor Space Heater and said it’s one of her favorites.

Ranked among Amazon’s Choice, the BLACK+DECKER space heater is now available for $30.26 which is 33% off its original price. This small space heater features a two-in-one fan heater combination where you can set it to low or high heat or low or high fan. Add it to your office desk, workspace at home, bedroom or anywhere where you can use some extra heat during the winter months.

Runner-up: EcoVacs Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Don’t let the $649 price tag scare you off. The EcoVacs Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is now 19% off its original price of $799 which Lappe said is the lowest price it has ever been on Amazon.

The EcoVacs DEEBOT T9+ sweeps, vacuums and mops your floors simultaneously for the best possible floor cleaning. Each one features an OZMO Pro 2.0 oscillating mopping system, high-frequency vibration and four-level water adjustment. The double-duty nature of this vacuum and mop combo, Lappe said, ultimately helps save you time and money.

Winner: American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set

The “white sales” held throughout January signals this month is the best time to buy bedding and linens for much less. This is especially true of the American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set.

Originally listed online at $79.99, Amazon shoppers only pay $33.99 for the six-towel set featuring two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. This is a whopping 58% discount. Lappe said it is its “best price ever” since shoppers only pay a little over $5 per towel.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Amazon in January 2024