The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco When You Only Have $20 Left

Having $20 in your pocket won’t get you much at most stores, but Costco isn’t your average store. The retailer is known for its bulk bargains, allowing you to get the most for your money.

A literal warehouse store, Costco carries approximately 4,000 different items. Clearly, there’s something for everyone, which is why the store appeals to a mass audience.

Therefore, if you only have $20 left to spend, knowing the best items to buy can be a challenge. When you’re on a limited budget, it’s important to stretch your dollars as far as possible.

Thankfully, you don’t have to figure this out on your own. Here’s a look at three different items that can serve as the best thing to buy at Costco with your last $20.

Option 1: Rotisserie Chicken

Price: $4.99

If you only know one thing about Costco, it’s probably the incredible deal they offer on rotisserie chickens. Therefore, Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, recommended this as the best thing to buy with your last $20.

“If you have $20, go big and get four of them if you want, or stick with one,” she said. “But either way, a hot rotisserie chicken goes for $4.99 at Costco and is super versatile.”

She said you can turn this Costco staple into a variety of different meals.

“You can eat it as-is or deconstruct it to use in other things, like an easy protein-packed addition to pastas or as a filling for enchiladas,” she said. “If you are short on cash, a rotisserie chicken from Costco is one of the best ways to stretch your dollar.”

This is a great way to get much-needed protein without breaking your budget.

Option 2: Laundry Detergent

Price: $19.99

“Buying the Kirkland brand of laundry detergent will get you 146 loads of laundry for $19.99, which means you won’t have to buy laundry detergent again for a long time,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “Compared to name-brand products, you’ll end up getting about 40 to 50 more loads worth of laundry for the same price.”

In addition to the convenience of not having to buy detergent often, he said the Kirkland brand is a great deal.

“Over time, that can really save, because two containers of laundry detergent at Costco equals roughly three at the grocery store,” he said. “Unless you’re specifically wedded to one type of laundry detergent, this is one of the best ways that you can consistently save money with Costco.”

Choose from Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean High Efficiency Liquid Laundry Detergent or Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free and Clear High Efficiency Liquid Laundry Detergent.

In comparison, a container of Tide Plus Ultra Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent, with a 94-load capacity costs $19.99 at Target. A container of Tide Free and Gentle High Efficiency Liquid Laundry Detergent that can handle 107 loads costs $21.49.

Option 3: Organic Milk

Price: Varies

“If you arrive at Costco with $20 in your pocket, your first thought probably isn’t to shop organic,” said Sarah Jankowski, a director at Shopkick. “But if it isn’t, you’re missing out.”

She continued, “Loading up on milk alternatives like oat and almond milk from popular brands like Califia is my newest hack. Califia Oat Milk at $17.99 for a 6-quart case [is the] best $20 I’ve spent in awhile.”

Even more affordable, you can get a six-count pack of vanilla-flavored Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Beverage — 32 fluid ounces per container — for $9.99.

If milk alternatives aren’t your thing, Costco also sells 8-ounce,18-count packs of Horizon Organic Milk — whole milk, skim milk and chocolate milk — for $21.99.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco When You Only Have $20 Left