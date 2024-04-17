The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in April 2024

Fang Zheng / iStock.com

Your Costco receipt might be a little longer than usual this April — and that’s OK because these sales are worth it. Starting April 1 through April 30, Costco’s April Online Savings features major deals that members can only receive when they shop online for select items.

Check Out: The Best $20 You Can Spend at Aldi This Spring

Learn More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

GOBankingRates carefully combed through each department to determine which items are your best buys this month. Our selections cost a couple hundred dollars each, but there’s a lot of bang for your bucks. Costco members won’t want to miss these perfect springtime purchases, including the single best thing to buy in April.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Runner-up: KitchenAid 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

April is often cited as a popular month for buying cookware due to cooking and baking prep for upcoming graduations, birthday parties and springtime get-togethers.

If you don’t have any of these upcoming events on the horizon, Quorum Federal Credit Union points out that April typically signals the start of wedding season, too. You might need to start shopping for various registries, and new cookware is always in demand for newlyweds.

For You: 8 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Buy at Costco

The KitchenAid 11-piece 5-ply clad stainless steel cookware set is now $100 off its regular price of $399.99 when you shop online at Costco. With your purchase, Costco members receive:

One 1.5-quart saucepan with a stainless-steel lid

One three-quart saucepan with a stainless-steel lid

One five-quart sauté with helper handle and a stainless-steel lid

One eight-quart stockpot with a stainless-steel lid

One 8.25″ frying pan

One 10″ frying pan

One 12.25″ frying pan

That’s an excellent kitchen upgrade for just $300!

Runner-up: 18kt Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings

Mother’s Day falls on May 12 this year and many warehouse clubs will be running jewelry sales ahead of this special holiday. While, in theory, shoppers could wait until the date gets closer to shop for mom, it’s less likely they’ll be able to snag the best sales on jewelry at the last minute.

As our second runner-up, we chose these 18kt yellow gold high polish hoop earrings. Originally listed for $399.99, Costco members receive $100 off when they shop online.

Currently, these earrings have a 4.5 rating on the Costco website. Reviewers praised them for their color, sizing and comfort along with their versatility to wear on casual and formal occasions alike.

Story continues

Winner: ASUS 14″ Vivobook Laptop

Our winning pick at Costco this April is the ASUS 14″ Vivobook laptop.

April has been previously cited in other GOBankingRates articles as a good month to shop for laptops since manufacturers are getting rid of older inventory to make way for new product releases. This is good news for shoppers because it means they can benefit from serious sales on laptops this month.

Originally priced at $599.99, Costco members receive $200 off when they purchase this Vivobook online. This means shoppers only pay $399.99 for the laptop, which includes Bluetooth, a webcam with a privacy shutter and a chiclet keyboard.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in April 2024