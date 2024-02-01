The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in February 2024

Laser1987 / iStock.com

February may be a short month, but it’s loaded with big savings for Costco shoppers. Whether you’re on a budget or know you can make a splurge purchase thanks to your tax refund, Costco members can’t pass up adding certain essentials to their shopping carts.

GOBankingRates reviewed the Costco member-only savings book to determine which sales are worth shopping in February. See if you agree with our picks for the winner and runners-up among Costco’s best buys.

Runner-Up: Kodiak Power Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix

February is National Hot Breakfast Month, which means many grocery stores will be putting hot breakfast essentials like breakfast meats, waffle mixes and syrup on sale. This is also true of Costco.

Valid Jan. 31 through Feb. 25, Costco members receive $4 off their purchase of Kodiak Power Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix.

Each box weighs 4.5 pounds and contains three 24-ounce pouches. Just add water to the mix to start cooking delicious flapjacks and waffles the whole family will love. This offer is available in-store only.

Runner-Up: Godiva Masterpieces Dark Chocolate Ganache Hearts

If you still need to buy chocolates for Valentine’s Day and you’re in search of a good sale, you’re in luck.

Costco members receive $3.50 off their online purchase Godiva Masterpieces Dark Chocolate Ganache Hearts, valid Jan. 31 through Feb. 25.

Each box contains a four-pack of dark chocolate hearts with a velvety chocolate ganache filling in the center. Treat your sweetheart to these delectable sweets or bring them along to any Valentine’s Day parties you’re attending with your besties.

Winner: Mason 3-Piece Fabric Modular Sectional

With a price tag of $1,699.99, some readers may wonder why the Mason 3-Piece Fabric Modular Sectional is GOBankingRates’ pick as the best item to buy at Costco in February.

But February is typically regarded as an excellent month to shop for furniture, thanks to holidays like Presidents Day where shoppers can score major home furnishings deals.

Costco members receive an amazing $400 off their purchase of this sectional, valid Jan. 31 through Feb. 25, bringing the total cost down to $1,299.99. Keep in mind, however, that this sale is offered through Costco.com only.

