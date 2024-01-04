The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in January 2024

jetcityimage / iStock.com

A new year means it’s time to create a new list for your next Costco shopping trip.

All throughout January, the warehouse club is offering Costco members sales on everything from bulk food essentials to home goods. What’s worth buying? GOBankingRates spoke to a shopping expert, and added in a few of our favorite in-house picks, to determine what shoppers should add to their carts this month. See if you agree with the winning item and the runner-ups that are must-buys at Costco.

Runner-up: South Point Microfiber Sheet Set

South Point’s Microfiber Sheet Set ranks among our runner-up purchases because January is historically a great month for buying new bedding and linens. Since the 19th century, there have been “white sales” held throughout January with major discounts on linens and sheets.

This six-piece sheet set includes one printed flat sheet, one printed fitted sheet and four printed pillowcases. Costco members may shop several sizes including queen, king and cal-king and receive $4 in manufacturer’s savings off the original online price now through January 21.

Runner-up: Beast Blender Deluxe

If you didn’t get a blender during the holidays and have a little extra wiggle room in your budget, January is a good month to invest in one. Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, recommends purchasing the Beast Blender Deluxe at Costco for $99.99. Now through January 21, Costco members save $30 off its original online price.

What makes this blender worth the purchase, according to Ramhold, is its simple yet powerful setup.

“It comes with three containers, three storage lids, two drinking lids and two carry caps. I really love the small footprint this appliance has, especially since it doesn’t sacrifice power,” said Ramhold, adding that she uses this blender daily to make smoothies.

Winner: TurboTax Premier 2023 Federal + State

It will be time to file taxes before you know it and naturally, we have to recommend investing in affordable tax software. Originally priced online at $82.99, Costco members receive $18 off the purchase of TurboTax Premier 2023 Federal + State software now through January 21.

In addition to receiving access to the software’s features, such as five federal e-files and one state download, Costco members will also receive one $10 credit toward in-product add-ons. These add-ons include state e-file fees, additional state, product upgrade or audit defense.

The TurboTax Premier Federal + State software currently has a 4.3 rating on Costco’s website. Many Costco members have also written five-star reviews recommending it.

One reviewer, BigBoeing, wrote, “I’ve used multiple brands of tax preparation software over the decades and TurboTax is, in my view, hands-down THE BEST. I’m a serious investor, and find TurboTax Premier does a great job handling even the most complex investment brokerage transactions.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in January 2024