The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco If You’re Moving Into a New House

PeopleImages / Getty Images

Have you just bought a new house? If so, you might want to plan a shopping trip to Costco to stock up on some things you don’t have — or to update the ones you do.

Find Out: 6 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Big Lots

Trending Now: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Whether you’re a new homeowner or a repeat buyer, Costco has a lot to offer when it comes to home improvement supplies, home safety equipment and everyday home goods.

But what’s the number one thing you should buy at Costco when moving into a new house? GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com. Here’s what she suggested — and some runner-up items to add to your shopping list.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Runner-Up: Kirkland Signature Batteries

You’re going to need batteries for the various electronics you’ve got at home, and there’s no better place than Costco to stock up.

“Moving into a new home is a good excuse to swap out batteries in the devices that require them — after all, you’re starting fresh,” said Ramhold.

“There are a number of different kinds of batteries at Costco, from Kirkland Signature AA batteries in a 48-count package for $15.99 to a variety of Duracell batteries including AAA, AA, 9V, D, C and even lithium coin batteries.”

Check your devices to see what you need and grab a few packages the next time you’re at the warehouse club. But don’t keep your shopping limited to in-person runs — you might be able to score some great deals online, too.

Read Next: The Single Best Deal for Your Money at BJ’s Wholesale Club in April

Runner-Up: Home Storage Solutions

When it comes to home storage solutions, every homeowner’s needs are different. Fortunately, Costco has a large selection of these items, many of which are available at reasonable prices.

“[Home storage solutions] will be helpful for organization but also as you realize what you do and don’t have room for and what kinds of longer-term storage solutions you may need to tuck things away in your new attic, closets or basement,” said Ramhold.

“Costco has a number of options available from shelves to no-slip hangers to heavy-duty storage bins, so you should be able to fulfill at least some of your storage needs (if not all) with a trip to Costco.”

But which ones should you look at specifically? Ramhold had a few suggestions:

Story continues

“There are plenty of other options too, including laundry sorting stations, rolling garment racks, and more,” she continued. “So, it’s worth browsing online and in-store to see what kinds of solutions you like.”

Runner-Up: Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Every new home needs working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Even if the house you move into already has these, that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily in good condition.

“You can find 2- and 3-packs of these items at Costco, and while your new home may have some from previous owners, it’s a good idea to consider starting fresh with these,” said Ramhold. “Prices will vary, but the 3-packs are generally around $99.99.”

For example, this three-pack of First Alert Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms costs $99.99. It’s wireless and interconnected, meaning they’ll all sound off when one does — thus alerting you to any issues more quickly. They also have a voice alert indicating where the potential danger is coming from.

But what about if you don’t need carbon monoxide detectors?

“If you’re only worried about smoke alarms, you can pick up 4-packs of those for less (around $69.99),” said Ramhold. “But be sure you only need smoke detection first before making your purchase.”

Winner: Fire Extinguishers

If you could only choose one Costco item to buy, Ramhold suggested the home fire safety items. In particular, she suggested fire extinguishers, though she also advised getting new smoke alarms.

“These are going to be some of the most important investments you can make in your new home early on, and having this layer of security will make your transition period much smoother and remove some of the stress of moving,” she said.

When it comes to fire extinguishers, Costco has several options to choose from, including the First Alert rechargeable fire extinguisher home kit. This kit includes three extinguishers and costs $69.99.

You can use them at home, or you can place them in the garage or on a boat. Whichever you choose, you’ll be safer for it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco If You’re Moving Into a New House