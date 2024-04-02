The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco If You’re Budgeting for Inflation

Steven_Kriemadis / iStock.com

It is no secret that prices are rising with inflation. You’ve likely noticed the increase in prices when you go grocery shopping or buy other items. Costco can be a great option to save money if you are budgeting for inflation.

A Costco membership costs $60 annually for a Gold Star membership, $120 for an executive membership or $60 for a business membership. However, if you shop at Costco frequently, you can easily make up for the membership fee in savings.

Many Costco items are cheaper than those at other retailers, though they do come in large quantities. Costco sells many different items, such as food, beverages, household goods, clothing, toys, pet supplies, diapers, furniture and gift cards.

But which items will save you the most money if you are budgeting for inflation? Here are the best items for families, vegetarians, meat eaters, pets, retirees, party hosts and car owners, as well as the best unexpected find and the best item overall.

Best Overall: Toilet Paper

Kirkland toilet paper is a great deal and something that (almost) everyone uses. Toilet paper prices rose during COVID, so stocking up on toilet paper from Costco can be economical. Plus, since toilet paper doesn’t expire, you can keep a stockpile and use it over time.

Best for Families: Diapers

If you have babies or young kids in diapers, you know how quickly you can go through a box. Diapers are expensive. Kirkland Signature diapers come in sizes 1-6 and are cheaper than almost every competitor on a per-diaper basis. They’re very similar to Huggies brand diapers, which Costco also sells (but for more money). Kirkland Signature diapers don’t leak, are hypoallergenic, are fragrance free and include a wetness indicator and next-size-up indicator.

Best for Vegetarians: Berries

If you are a vegetarian, you probably eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. Berries are delicious and full of vitamins, but they can be expensive. Costco often has strawberries, blueberries, raspberries or blackberries for a great price and in large quantities. Since they come in larger containers, make sure to eat them up before they go bad.

Best for Meat Eaters: Chicken

If you’re shopping for organic chicken at the grocery store, spending $10 or $15 for a pound of chicken breasts is easy. However, buying your organic chicken breasts at Costco can provide significant savings. They sell 5-pound packages for roughly $5 per pound. The nice thing is that they’re packaged individually so you need only to thaw out what you need.

“Purchasing meat and produce from Costco is almost always a good idea for families and retirees alike,” said Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert for MySavings.com. “You can freeze portions for later to make multiple meals from one pack stretching your dollar further. Ground beef, fish and chicken freeze well and can be used in many dishes.”

Best for Pets: Prescription Pet Medicine

Costco often has great prices for prescription medicine, and pets are no exception. Pet medication can be expensive, especially if you don’t have pet insurance. Costco has excellent prices on many common pet prescription medications, including flea and tick, as well as heartworm prevention medicine.

Best for Homeowners: Appliances

Some people may not think about upgrading appliances during high inflation. However, if something happens to a washing machine or another home appliance, you may not have a choice. At that point, it’s about finding the best possible prices.

“Costco is a great place to go for your appliances as its prices include everything from delivery and installation to extended warranties and tech support,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “For example, a new LG Top Control Wi-Fi Enabled Dishwasher with Dynamic Dry and TrueSteam is $849.99 at Costco. This includes delivery, installation, basic installation parts, old appliance removal services, and a two-year extended warranty. While you may see a lower price elsewhere, like on LG’s website, the price doesn’t include these additional services.”

Best for Retirees: Rotisserie Chicken

The Kirkland signature rotisserie chicken is a whole chicken for less than $5. It makes a great, quick and delicious meal that you don’t have to cook. Rotisserie chicken can be added to salads, wraps and recipes or eaten plain with a side (like one of the many that Costco offers). It can be beneficial for retirees who don’t want to cook but want to save money on food.

Best for Parties: Pizza

The Kirkland signature pizza is a large, freshly cooked pizza that is perfect for hosting birthday parties, holidays, family visits, housewarmings and more. It’s available in cheese or pepperoni and can feed several people, making it a great price per slice.

Best for Car Owners: Tires & Gas

Owning a car is expensive. You have to pay for its upkeep, insurance, registration and more. Costco sells name-brand tires at a lower price than you can often find elsewhere. Plus, you will get free maintenance services, like inflation pressure checks, tire rotations and flat repairs. You can make an appointment online or at the warehouse to purchase and install the tires.

Costco can also be a great place to fill up your car with gas as the prices are significantly less than most gas stations.

“Whenever you’re near a Costco, fill up your gas tank to take advantage of those member prices that beat all nearby gas stations,” Cid suggested.

Best Unexpected Find: Clothing

Costco clothing is surprisingly good quality and often has styles currently in fashion. You can frequently find “dupes” of designer or popular clothing styles for a fraction of the cost. Costco carries men’s, women’s and children’s clothing.

