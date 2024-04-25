The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco If You’re a New Parent

YvanDube / iStock.com

Have you recently had your first child? If so, you’re probably feeling overwhelmed with emotions — and potentially costs. According to the Health Care Cost Institute, the average new parents spend approximately $13,000 in the first year of their baby’s life, not accounting for birth expenses.

Some of the big expenses include baby formula, clothing and of course, diapers. The good news is that you can get many of these items from Costco and save money while doing it.

As a new parent, here is the number one Costco buy that’s worth the money — and a few runners-up just in case you want more.

Runner-Up: Kirkland Signature Wipes

Every new parent needs quality wipes for their baby, and Costco’s a great place to shop.

“There are a couple of different brands that may vary based on your local Costco, but online at least there are Kirkland Signature wipes that are either fragranced (fresh spring scent) or fragrance free for the same price,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com. “With these, you’ll get a package of 900 wipes for $21.99 or just $0.02 per wipe.”

And you don’t have to worry about the wipes drying out either since this bulk buy comes with nine individual packages.

If you’d prefer a different brand, consider RICO wipes instead. They come in a 720-count and cost $22.99 — that’s $0.03 per wipe. They’re also split into nine packages.

“It comes down to personal preference with prices being so close, so try them out and if you can’t use them for whatever reason, Costco should take them back, or you may be able to find someone who can use them,” said Ramhold.

Runner-Up: Kirkland Signature Baby Formula

Although not every baby will drink formula, this is a worthwhile Costco purchase if yours does. The Kirkland Signature ProCare with Dual HMOs baby formula comes in a two-pack, each of which contains 42 ounces.

It’s specially made for infants up to 12 months old and contains essential, quality ingredients to promote your baby’s health. It also has 4.8 out of 5 stars with over 2,400 positive customer reviews online.

Even if you don’t plan to give your baby formula, it’s still nice to have on hand just in case.

Runner-Up: Desitin Maximum Strength Baby Diaper Rash Cream

“When my wife and I welcomed our firstborn, Costco offered us a wide range of essential items at significant savings, making it an excellent one-stop shop for all our baby’s needs,” said Steve Au, CEO of Scribble Art.

One of his suggestions was the Desitin Maximum Strength Baby Diaper Rash Cream.

“Diaper rashes are very common for babies. Having a large tub of Desitin Maximum Strength Baby Diaper Rash Cream can really help tired parents. Buying in bulk at Costco ensures you’ll have enough on hand without making multiple runs to the store when rashes occur,” Au said.

This container costs $21.99 for 14.4 ounces. In comparison, other retailers like Amazon charge about $12 for less than a third the amount you’d get at Costco.

Runner-Up: V6CO Double Electric Breast Pump Kit

“A good breast pump is one of the most important things that breastfeeding moms can buy,” said Au. “The V6CO Double Electric Breast Pump Kit that you can get at Costco is a great option.”

It costs $120 at Costco, whereas you can get something similar for $150 to $350 from other retailers.

Winner: Kirkland Signature Diapers

“I believe buying diapers in bulk is the one thing new parents can do to make their lives that much easier as they adapt to all the changes of having a little one to take care of,” said Ramhold.

Ramhold specifically suggested the Kirkland Signature diapers. You can get 192 of the size 1-2 diapers for $34.99 — or $0.18 per diaper. Or you can get 22 of the size 3-6 diapers for $44.99 — or about $0.20 per diaper.

“Either way, when your new baby is going through a ton of diapers, being able to buy in bulk and not worry about having to make a sudden late night trip to the grocery store to pick up more diapers is such a good move for your peace of mind,” Ramhold said. “New parents are already having to adjust to so much — having one less thing to worry about is high on the list.”

