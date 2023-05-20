The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This May

Laser1987 / iStock.com

As the temperature starts to rise and we enter the month of lovely month of May, shoppers are flocking to Costco in search of the best deals and products for the summer season. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to decide what to buy. That’s where GOBankingRates comes in!

From appetizers and alcohol to main courses and kitchen supplies, you’ll find everything you could possibly need at the warehouse retailer to make your summer delightful. However, if you had to buy just one thing from Costco this November, we have some suggestions. Take a look at a couple popular sellers up for nomination, along with another we have declared the winner.

Runner-up: Six-Burner Gas Grill

Kirkland does it again with this six-burner signature gas grill that’s sure to keep you eating well all summer. This family-sized grill features a sturdy stainless steel construction that’s built to last and can withstand the elements. It also includes a side burner for cooking side dishes or heating up sauces and a rotisserie attachment for slow-cooking meats — plus, its illumninted LED knobs make cooking when the sun goes down a breeze.

Compared to other high-end gas grills on the market, this grill is competitively priced at just $899, making it a great value for those who want a quality grill at a terrific price. Bonus points: Costco’s generous return policy and warranty, you can have added peace of mind knowing that you’re getting a reliable and durable product.

Runner-up: Lemon Blueberry Loaf Cake

Costco’s lemon blueberry loaf has gained a cult following among foodies and Costco shoppers alike, and it’s not hard to see why. This delicious baked good is made with high-quality ingredients, including fresh blueberries and real lemon juice, and has a moist and tender texture that melts in your mouth.

It’s versatile enough to be enjoyed for breakfast, as a snack, or as a dessert, and its generous size makes it perfect for sharing with family and friends. We also think it would make the perfect addition to any summer BBQ and at only $9 a loaf, you can stock up for all your pool-side parties!

Winner: Flojos Sandals

Huge news: Flojos are back at Costco! These enormously popular sandals fly off the shelves within days of being restocked, so you have to act quickly if you want to snag a pair for yourself.

Not only do they come from a reputable brand that is known for producing high-quality and long-lasting footwear, but they are also quite affordable at just $17 for men’s sandals and $15 for women’s. Despite their low price point, these sandals don’t compromise on style or comfort, with a variety of colors and styles available to cater to everyone’s preferences.

If you buy one thing at Costco in May, make it these cute and comfortable sandals at a major deal. Happy shopping!

