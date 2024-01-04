Marina113 / iStock.com

What should you buy if you’re heading to Dollar Tree at the start of the new year? Dollar Tree shoppers might be sweetly surprised by the answer.

GOBankingRates spoke to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, to determine what the best buy(s) are this month while shopping at Dollar Tree.

Best Item: Valentine’s Day Candy

Even though Valentine’s Day isn’t until February 14, savvy shoppers will be heading to Dollar Tree in January to start snagging all the sweets they need for their candy hauls.

Ramhold said Valentine’s Day candy covers several different products and brands, from gummy candy to chocolate, and all are priced at $1.25 each.

Availability may vary depending on your area, but Dollar Tree shoppers can expect to find the following candies for sale at their local store:

Smarties Love Heart Candies ($1.25)

Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Snack Size Valentine’s Day Hearts ($1.25)

Russell Stover Valentine’s Day Milk Chocolate Marshmallow Heart ($1.25)

Mike and Ike Original Fruits Conversation Hearts ($1.25)

Warheads Valentine’s Day Gummy Hearts ($1.25)

Candy Heart Box (variety, $1.25)

Many of the Valentine’s Day candies mentioned above are new at Dollar Tree in 2024 and packaged in smaller sizes. Ramhold said these smaller portions are good for treating yourself or gifting to a loved one to celebrate the holiday.

Remember to shop early while supplies last!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in January 2024