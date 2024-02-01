The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in February 2024

Savvy GOBankingRates readers will notice there’s something different about our roundup of best Dollar Tree buys this month. Some of these picks are specific to February events while others are looking ahead to the spring season and March holidays. The early bird gets the worm — and the inside scoop on what’s new at Dollar Tree — before it’s sold out.

View: 11 Pantry Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Learn More: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

To determine the best buys for February, GOBankingRates spoke to a Dollar Tree representative who shared the top items that will be available at Dollar Tree stores in February.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Runner-up: Football-Themed Plastic Table Cover

Hosting a party for Super Bowl Sunday? Don’t forget to pick up one of these football-themed plastic table covers from Dollar Tree.

At just $1.25 each, these Game Day-approved plastic covers help keep tables free from crumbs and spills and make cleanup a breeze. Add a few to your shopping cart to celebrate any NFL get-togethers you’re throwing throughout 2024.

Related: 10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024

Runner-up: GoodSense Flap Ties Large Trash Bags

Save some extra money and stock up on cleaning supplies by purchasing GoodSense large trash bags at Dollar Tree.

Each box contains nine large trash bags with flap ties and is priced at $1.25 per box. When we crunch the numbers on the price of the trash bags, Dollar Tree shoppers pay about 14 cents per bag — a great value.

“These trash bags do not have any scent and are just as good as Glad and Hefty,” Dollar Tree shopper Nojoke wrote in a review on the website.

Runner-up: Colorful Plastic Easter Eggs

Dollar Tree has several bulk Easter eggs for sale already on its website, but our pick goes to the colorful plastic Easter eggs.

Not only do shoppers get eggs in bright colors like pink, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple, but each package is loaded with 24 plastic eggs. This means shoppers pay about 5 cents per egg. It’s a deal that can’t be beaten if you’re planning to pack these eggs into Easter baskets or hide them around the yard for an Easter egg hunt.

Story continues

Winner: Tool Bench Jersey Gloves

Spring will be here before you know it. If you love hands-on work, like construction or gardening, you’ll want to shop these tool bench jersey gloves before they sell out. Each pair costs $1.25 and features textured dots on the palm to ensure a better grip.

GOBankingRates picked these gloves as the top item to buy from the garden supplies department thanks to their sterling five-star reviews. One reviewer, Duck363, highlighted the many uses of these gloves on the Dollar Tree website.

“Excellent all-purpose gloves at a great price,” Duck363 wrote. “[They] protect hands while painting, weeding, stacking firewood, you name it. We buy two dozen pairs at a time and keep them in our vehicles, tractors, garden carts and barn.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in February 2024