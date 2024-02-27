The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in March 2024

JHVEPhoto / iStock/Getty Images

Shopping at Dollar Tree this March? You might need to make a few revisions to your shopping list once you see some of our recommended buys. Throughout March, Dollar Tree shoppers will be able to find affordable essentials worth stocking up including goodies for Easter baskets, cleaning supplies, gardening tools and more.

Find Out: 7 Things You Must Buy at Costco While on a Retirement Budget

Read More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

GOBankingRates spoke to a Dollar Tree representative who shared some of their top recommendations to buy in March. We had a hard time determining what would be among our runner-ups and what would take the winning spot! See if you agree with our picks for the best things to buy this March at Dollar Tree.

©Dollar Tree

Runner-up: Bama Graham Cracker Pie Crust

Whether you’re planning to bake a savory or sweet pie this month, Dollar Tree shoppers can never go wrong shopping for the Bama Graham Cracker Pie Crust. At $1.25 each, this nine-inch pie crust comes in a ready-to-bake tin for ease in pie baking year-round.

“Sometimes my Dollar Tree stores don’t have them when I need them so I bought a dozen online. Problem solved!” wrote Dollar Tree customer Lorra in an online review. “Now when I want to make a quick pie they’re ready to go.”

See More: 8 Aldi Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

That’s Interesting: I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Dollar Tree

Runner-up: Parchment Paper

Compared to other retailers, shoppers save several dollars when they shop for parchment paper at Dollar Tree.

Each roll contains 20 square feet of parchment paper which may be used for all sorts of cooking needs like roasting vegetables and baking cookies. With 22 five-star reviews on the Dollar Tree website, satisfied customers praised this parchment paper’s fit into cookie sheets and lack of burning or sticking.

Story continues

View More: 8 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Always Buy

©Dollar Tree

Runner-up: SweeTarts Easter Jelly Beans

What’s an Easter celebration without jelly beans? At only $1.25 per bag, SweeTarts Easter jelly beans are a must-buy if you’re planning to fill up Easter eggs for an egg hunt, add the jelly beans into your favorite baking recipes or want to share as a snack with friends and family.

©Dollar Tree

Runner-up: Plastic Easter Themed Pails

While Dollar Tree has a wide variety of Easter baskets and pails to choose from, the plastic Easter-themed pails ranked as runner-ups on our list for a few reasons.

We like how these pails come in three different styles including carrots, eggs and bunnies and a pail covered in cute Easter puns. Each pail also includes a sturdy handle, making it easy to carry around or hand out if you’re planning to host an Easter gifting exchange. Plus, there’s that $1.25 price tag which makes it worth stocking up on several pails at once.

©Dollar Tree

Runner-up: Good & Clean Lemon-Scented Disinfectant Wipes

Clean your home this spring without breaking your budget! Dollar Tree shoppers stocking up on Good & Clean’s lemon-scented disinfectant wipes will be excited to learn these wipes are guaranteed to kill 99.9% of common germs within 15 seconds.

Wipe down every surface in your home and enjoy the fresh lemon scent afterwards. As an added bonus, you’ll receive 30 wipes per container which comes to paying about four cents per wipe.

For You: 7 Best Kirkland Brand Pantry Products To Pick Up at Costco

©Dollar Tree

Runner-up: Garden Collection By-Pass Pruning Shears

Why pay more for pruning shears elsewhere when you can get a pair from the Garden Collection at Dollar Tree?

Garden Collection’s pruning shears are a gardener’s BFF in the spring months. These shears are available in three sleek designs and four colors to choose from. One Dollar Tree customer, jam88, wrote in a positive review that they have had the same pair for years and the shears still cut great.

©Dollar Tree

Runner-up: Wack-A-Pack Self-Inflating Easter Balloons

Jazz up a traditional Easter basket by gifting Wack-A-Pack self-inflating Easter balloons. Each pack includes four balloons for just $1.25 each, meaning Dollar Tree shoppers pay about 31 cents per balloon.

How does a self-inflating balloon work? According to the package’s instructions, all you have to do is smack the pack and watch as the balloon inside inflates in front of your very eyes. These balloons are suitable for kids ages four and up.

©Dollar Tree

Winner: Reese’s Egg-Shaped Candies

Reese’s milk chocolate peanut butter egg-shaped candies took the winning spot as the best buy at Dollar Tree this month for several reasons.

Not only are these egg-shaped candies delicious and the perfect must-buy treat for adding into Easter eggs or baskets, they’re also a steal at $1.25 per bag. Grab a few bags before they sell out at your Dollar Tree!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in March 2024