This holiday season, savvy shoppers are heading to Dollar Tree to find essentials which allow them to trim costs and stay in their budgets. The good news is Dollar Tree has plenty of seasonal items for sale at a fraction of what shoppers would pay at competing retailers.

GOBankingRates spoke to several shopping experts to find out what’s the best buy for your buck at Dollar Tree this month. Voting was unanimous for the winning item as the single best buy at Dollar Tree.

Runner-up: Crayola Paint Your Own Wooden Crafts

Money saving expert Andrea Woroch said Dollar Tree is her go-to when shopping for stocking stuffers for the whole family during the holidays. As she shops, Woroch keeps an eye out for art supplies like crayons, stickers and arts and crafts kits.

Each pack of Crayola Paint Your Own Wooden Crafts includes two wooden design pieces, a paint brush, a 12-inch string and three different paint colors. All this from the name brand at just $1.25 each.

“Sometimes it requires a little bit of digging, but you can find name brands for super cheap!” said Woroch.

Runner-up: Christmas House Holly Kitchen Towels

Holiday themed kitchen towels are quite literally flying off the shelves at Dollar Tree and online. Shoppers can find a wide variety of designs, like the Christmas House Holly Kitchen Towels, for $1.25 each while supplies last.

Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com, said that when compared to retailers like Target which offer holiday-themed kitchen towels for $3 each, Dollar Tree allows shoppers to get the most savings.

This is especially true if you like to change up your kitchen towels during other holidays throughout the year like Valentine’s Day, Easter and Halloween.

Winner: Christmas House Assorted Traditional Christmas Wrapping Paper

Both Woroch and Landau unanimously agree the single best thing to buy at Dollar Tree this December is wrapping paper. Each roll of Christmas House Traditional Christmas Wrapping Paper is priced at $1.25 per roll and available in assorted holiday designs.

“You should buy all of your gift wrap supplies, including wrapping paper, gift bags and tissue paper, from Dollar Tree to save big,” Woroch recommends. “Remember: the gift wrap is just gonna end up in the trash so don’t go overboard on this.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This December