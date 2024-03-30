The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in April 2024

M. Suhail / iStock/Getty Images

If you received a tax refund, you might want to set some of this money aside to make a few splurge Dollar Tree purchases in April. With so many new items arriving this month, what’s worth buying?



GOBankingRates spoke to a Dollar Tree representative who shared some of their new arrivals. See if you agree with our runners-up and winning buys at Dollar Tree.

Runner-up: Shore Living Beach-Themed Kitchen Towels

Summer will be here before you know it, and these new Shore Living beach-themed kitchen towels are worth scooping up now before they sell out.

At $1.25 each, each kitchen towel features “wish upon a starfish” and “sea, sand and sunshine” designs. Put them in your kitchen for a decorative touch, gift to new neighbors or give as a housewarming present.

Runner-up: Patterned Floral Leis

Graduation season is just around the corner and the graduates in your life will love rocking patterned floral leis with their cap and gown.

Dollar Tree shoppers can choose from 12 multicolored designs with each lei priced at $1.25. Celebrating graduation? Get a few if you’re attending luau-themed parties, destination weddings or throwing a themed birthday party for the kiddos.

Winner: Bioswiss Shaped Bandages

Our winning Dollar Tree item to buy this April is Bioswiss shaped bandages.

These bandages caught our eye for a couple of reasons. With spring in full swing, there’s a strong chance that the kids will be out and about outdoors. Stocking up on bandages is essential for anticipating any falls, scrapes or cuts.

Each box of bandages features designs like mermaids, dinosaurs, aliens and more that are fun to wear and provide plenty of boo-boo care.

We also love how these Bioswiss bandages previously had 16 bandages per box and now come with 21 bandages. After crunching the numbers, this only costs Dollar Tree shoppers about six cents per bandage: a steal of a deal you can’t miss this month!

