The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club in March 2024

What should you add to your Sam’s Club shopping cart in March? Starting March 13 through April 7, Sam’s Club members will receive instant savings their wallets will love on must-buys across departments, ranging from grocery to household essentials.

GOBankingRates carefully combed through the Sam’s Club Instant Savings Book to pick two runner-up and one winning purchase you’ll want to make this month. Here’s what you need to add to your March Sam’s Club shopping list.

Runner-up: Just Bare Original Chicken Bites

March is National Frozen Foods month, and savvy shoppers know to be on the lookout for great deals on all of their favorite frozen foods.

Sam’s Club has several frozen food options for sale in March, and we picked Just Bare original chicken bites. These will be $2 off their original price of $13.48 at $11.48 per bag.

Currently, these chicken bites have a 4.8 rating on the Sam’s Club website. Many five-star reviews highlight the ease in cooking the chicken bites — especially in an air fryer — if you need a quick meal that will please everyone’s taste buds.

Runner-up: Tide Pods + Ultra Oxi Liquid Detergent Pacs

For everyone with spring cleaning plans, Sam’s Club has several sales running on a wide variety of cleaning supplies.

If you’re planning a deep clean this spring and want to start with fresh laundry, we recommend picking up the Tide Pods + Ultra Oxi liquid detergent pacs. Originally priced at $26.67, Sam’s Club members receive $5 off instant savings. There are 104 pods inside every box, and when we crunch the numbers, this means shoppers pay about 21 cents per pod.

Additionally, these Tide Pods hold a 4.9 rating on the Sam’s Club website with more than 11,000 five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers.

Winner: Samsonite Ridgeway Hardside Two-Piece Luggage Set

Our winning item for the March must-buy at Sam’s Club is the Samsonite Ridgeway hardside two-piece luggage set.

Typically, March is considered a good month to shop for luggage, since the month is in between vacation seasons. As spring break and summer approach, many shoppers will have new luggage purchases on their minds, and retailers will start dropping prices.

This Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 27-inch hardside checked bag. Regularly priced at $189.98, Sam’s Club members receive $30 off instant savings. The new sale price is $159.98. As a bonus, if you’re a Sam’s Club Plus member, you’ll receive free shipping on this purchase.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club in March 2024