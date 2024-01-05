The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club in January 2024

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Shoppers heading to Sam’s Club in January will find no shortage of steep sales and discounts clamoring for their attention. What purchases can give Sam’s Club members the best possible deal for their dollars?

GOBankingRates spoke to a Sam’s Club representative to find out which items shoppers can’t miss out on this month. You might be planning to purchase some of the runner-ups or the winning item featured among these best buys at Sam’s Club.

Runner-Up: ProForm Carbon T14 Treadmill

Those setting fitness-themed New Year’s resolutions who still need to buy exercise equipment will want to shop for the ProForm Carbon T14 Treadmill. Originally priced online for $1,299, Sam’s Club members receive $300 in instant savings now through Jan. 21.

This treadmill currently holds a 4.4-star rating on the Sam’s Club website. Several reviewers shared five-star recommendations, highlighting the treadmill’s 14-inch smart HD touchscreen in particular. Additional features include a 20-inch by 55-inch tread belt and QuickSpeed buttons for speed and incline adjustments.

Runner-Up: SAMSUNG 55″ Smart TV

Sam’s Club members score two big benefits when they shop the Samsung 55″ Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV. The first is savings. Now through Jan. 21, shoppers receive $300 in instant savings off the original price of $1,498.

The second benefit is snagging a gift card in addition to savings. According to the fine print, Sam’s Club members that purchase the Samsung 55″ Class TV will receive a $100 Sam’s Club gift card now through Jan. 21.

Put the gift card toward buying other entertainment essentials, like a soundbar or gaming console, or use it to pick up other items on your shopping list.

Winner: Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

The weeks just after the New Year are considered to be among the best for scoring sales on small kitchen appliances. Now through Jan. 21, Sam’s Club members will receive $30 off their purchase of the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer. (Originally priced online for $99.98.)

Currently holding a 4.8-star rating on the Sam’s Club website, the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cookier and Air Fryer can create meals for up to four people with its six-quart capacity. Use SmartSwitch to switch between two cooking modes and cook one-pot meals in just 15 minutes.

Several reviewers praised the speed in which the appliance cooks meals. One reviewer, Mom Mom Alicey, wrote, “I bought this air fryer for my son who is a single dad. He has used it several times and sends me a text every time. He has made a meal for the two of them in less than 25 minutes including cleanup. He likes the cook time and the fact that he can steam and fry at the same time. In fact, he likes it so much I am thinking about getting one for myself.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club in January 2024