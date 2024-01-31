The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club in February 2024

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

What should you add to your Sam’s Club shopping list this February? GOBankingRates spoke to a store representative for insight into this month’s must-buys, which include a Super Bowl Sunday-approved sale item and two new-ish Member’s Mark items that won’t break the bank (and taste great).

Check out our pick for the single best buy at Sam’s Club — along with some runners-up.

Runner-up: SAMSUNG 55″ Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Still haven’t bought a new TV in 2024? You’re in luck. Early February is considered great timing if you’re shopping for affordable televisions, and Sam’s Club is giving shoppers exactly what they want with their Samsung 55″ Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV.

Now through February 13, Sam’s Club members receive $300 off and pay $1,198.00 on this beauty. Each Samsung Smart TV includes a slim-fit wall mount and a five-year Allstate Protection Plan at no additional cost. If you’re planning on hosting a Super Bowl party or want to upgrade your existing TV, this is your sign to shop this deal while it lasts.

Runner-up: Member’s Mark Spinach and Feta Chicken Meatballs

At just $9.98 per package, these Member’s Mark spinach and feta chicken meatballs have a 4.5 rating on the Sam’s Club website and even more happy reviews from the members who love ’em.

What makes these gluten-free meatballs worth the purchase is their versatility in elevating meals of all kinds. According to various Sam’s Club reviews, they cook quickly and can be packed into a pita for gyros, prepared with spaghetti or enjoyed with alfredo. If you’ve been in a dinner or snacking rut lately, they’ll get you out.

Winner: Member’s Mark Cucumber Garlic Tzatziki Dip

We dare you to try not to add Member’s Mark cucumber garlic tzatziki dip to your Sam’s Club shopping cart this February.

Made with fresh cucumbers and garlic, this dip is perfect for snacking with veggies while you WFH or pairing with chips and crackers during the Super Bowl. It holds a 4.5 rating on the Sam’s Club website and is priced at $6.48, making it the ideal grocery budget splurge.

Sam’s Club enthusiasts will also note that this dip pairs well with those Member’s Mark spinach and feta chicken meatballs. If you haven’t tried the pairing yet, consider buying the winning dip, and its runner-up meatballs, during your next shopping trip.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club in February 2024