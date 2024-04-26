The Single Best Thing To Buy at Target When You Only Have $20 Left

Sundry Photography / iStock.com

You need to make a Target run, but you only have $20 left in your budget. What’s the best decision you could make? GOBankingRates spoke to some consumer experts to get their take on how to make the last few bucks in your pocket last next time you visit Target.

Groceries

“The cost gap between dining out vs. cooking at home is widening, so it’s hard to go wrong spending that $20 on healthy, well-priced groceries,” said Todd Stearn, founder and CEO of The Money Manual. “Target has some good sales on groceries, including bargains on produce.”

Adam Wright, the founder and CEO of Human Tonik, agreed, adding that rice, in particular, is a great way to spend your remaining cash.

“A large bag of brown rice is essential. It’s a versatile, healthy staple rich in fiber that stretches across multiple meals.”

You can really stock up on brown rice at Target, as a 32-ounce bag costs just $1.99 if you buy the Target brand Good & Gather.

There is also a deal for buy one, get one 50% off on Lunchables snack packs. You could also buy two Kraft mac and cheese cups, and get two for 20% off. It’s best to check the website or coupon apps before you head out to see what the best deals on groceries are for that week. It’s also beneficial to join Target Circle. It’s free to join and you’ll always be alerted of the latest deals if you opt in to notifications.

White Vinegar

“I highly recommend purchasing white vinegar as a cleaner,” Wright said, speaking of items you should spend your last $20 on. “It’s both budget-friendly and does well with multiple purposes from wiping down kitchen counters to rinsing fruits and vegetables. This makes it a practical choice for everyday use.”

For 16 ounces of Good & Gather brand white vinegar, it only costs you 89 cents. To really stay stocked up, you can get 128 ounces of it for just $4.19. This is just much cheaper than other brands of white vinegar, like Aloha Shoyu, which sells a 64-ounce bottle for $6.99. Make sure to look for Target’s brands for the cheapest prices to make your cash go the furthest.

Pack of Antibacterial Soap

If you’re getting toward the end of your budget, you’ll want to make sure you’re buying something that you know you’ll use. That’s why Wright recommended soap: It’s an essential that you’ll always need.

“I suggest considering getting a large pack of antibacterial soap. It’s cost-effective and essential for maintaining cleanliness and health, helping to prevent the spread of germs.”

At Target you can get 11 bottles that each contain 11 ounces of Dial soap for $9.89, so you’d still have some money left over. If you don’t want to buy 11 at a time, or you want to save more of your money, one bottle of Dial hand soap will cost you $2.49.

A Planner

If you’re looking to keep your schedule or your budget in order, Stearn recommended investing in a planner. Luckily, Target has many for a great price to keep your budget in check.

“Setting a budget is crucial for your financial success. A lot of people do great just using a budgeting app, but some need to incorporate something more physical and tangible into their monthly planning. If this is you, Target has a wide selection of nice planners available for under $20 that you can use to plan and track your spending.”

Planners start at just $5, with budget-specific planners starting at $8.69 on Target’s website. If you prefer a wall calendar, those start at just $5.99.

Something Fun

Stearn said it’s important to not forget to treat yourself.

“If you’ve been diligently following your budget all month and haven’t bought yourself anything just because, then, so long as that $20 isn’t spoken for somewhere else, you may want to treat yourself. And there are a ton of ways you could do this for $20 or less at Target: buy yourself a book, a dessert or snack, or even a home décor item or an accessory.”

Target recently had a sale on its website for 50% off patio furniture, so you could still get something practical while sprucing up your outdoor space. There were deals on candy, clothes and other goodies as well, so you can feel good getting something for yourself while knowing you didn’t spend too much.

Prices and deals are accurate as of April 23, 2024, and are subject to change.

