U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,955.82
    +21.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,756.61
    +280.15 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,038.16
    +33.54 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.92
    +15.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.44
    +2.42 (+3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    -14.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.26 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5950
    +0.0280 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4720
    +0.9220 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,011.15
    -159.63 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.57
    +1.91 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

The Single Use Bioprocessing Market Is Set To Grow At An 18% Rate, Due To The Surge In Demand For Biopharmaceuticals As Per The Business Research Company's Single Use Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2022

TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
·4 min read
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

According to The Business Research Company’s research on the single use bioprocessing market, the surge in demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to propel the single use bioprocessing market growth going forward. Biopharmaceuticals are medicines made from living cells or organisms. Single-use bioprocessing systems are commonly used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing for increasing productivity, saving costs, and safe disposal of waste. For instance, according to a report by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), a Belgium-based pharmaceutical trade association, 2020, biopharmaceutical production in Europe reached $315.8 billion in 2020, up from $298.7 billion in 2019. Therefore, the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is driving the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market.

Request for a free sample of the global single use bioprocessing market report

The global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to grow from $15.25 billion in 2021 to $18.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s single use bioprocessing market research the market is expected to grow to $35.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.9%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the single-use bioprocessing market. Major companies operating in the single-use bioprocessing market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position. For instance, in February 2019, Applikon Biotechnology, a Netherlands-based upstream bioprocess equipment manufacturer launched the AppliFlex ST lab-scale bioreactor. It is a single-use fully customizable and scalable bioreactor made using 3D printing technology that is uniquely configured to each process, including custom impeller design, inlets, outlets, and various port connections. It helps to provide multiple options, such as impellers in helical, and hydrofoil.

Major players in the single use bioprocessing market are GE Healthcare, Eppendorf AG, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, JM BioConnect, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Kuhner AG, PBS Biotech Inc, Entegris Inc., Distek Inc., ABEC Inc., Able Corporation and Biott Corporation, Solida Biotech GmbH, OmniBRx Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd., Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg. Ltd., Stobbe Pharma GmbH, Celltainer Biotech BV, and Cellexus.

North America was the largest region in the single-use bioprocessing market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the single use bioprocessing market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the single use bioprocessing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global single use bioprocessing market is segmented By Product into single-use media bags and containers, single-use assemblies, single-use bioreactors, disposable mixers, other products; by workflow into upstream, fermentation, downstream; by application into filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing, purification; by end user into biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations (CROs and CMOs), academic and research institutes.

Single Use Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide single use bioprocessing market forecast size and growth, single use bioprocessing market segments, single use bioprocessing market trends, single use bioprocessing market drivers and restraints, single use bioprocessing market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Single-Use Bio Reactors Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Stirred-Tank SUBs, Wave-Induced SUBs, Bubble-Column SUBs), By Molecule Type (Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies, Stem Cells, Recombinant Proteins), By Cell Type (Mammalian Cell, Bacteria, Yeast), By Application (Research And Development (R&D), Process Development, Bioproduction), By End-User (Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CRO), Academic And Research Institutes, Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Single-Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Filtration Assemblies, Bag Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies), By Solution (Standard Solutions, Customized Solutions), By Application (Cell Culture And Mixing, Filtration, Storage, Sampling, Fill-Finish Application), By End User (Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research And Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academic And Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Bioanalytical Testing Services, Physical Characterization Services, Method Development And Validation Testing Services, Raw Material Testing Services, Batch-Release Testing Services, Stability Testing, Microbial Testing Services, Other Types), By End User (Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Contract Research Organizations) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.


CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Stock Higher On Air India Aircraft Sale Report, JPMorgan Price Target Boost

    Reports suggest Boeing could close out the year with two major aircraft orders, including a multi-billion deal with Air India.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • Why Weber Stock Is Sizzling Today

    The private equity firm that took Weber (NYSE: WEBR) public last year has made a deal to take the grill maker private again. The offer price is well above Weber's closing price on Friday, and shares were up by as much as 25.2% on Monday morning as a result. Weber makes great grills, but the company's tenure in the public markets has been underwhelming.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Entertainment Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023

    Stocks Like Caesars Entertainment (CZR), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) are well poised to gain in 2023 owing to pent-up demand.

  • Apple Is Down 22% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock, like many others, has had a rough time in 2022. The shares have dropped by 22% since reaching an all-time high of $182 back in early January. Apple's success has been well-documented.

  • Where Will Lululemon Athletica Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) stock tumbled 13% on Dec. 9 after the yoga and athletic apparel maker posted its latest earnings report. Lululemon expects its revenue to rise 24%-26% year over year in the fourth quarter, and to increase 26%-27% for the full year. It expects its EPS to increase 25%-28% year over year in the fourth quarter, and for adjusted full-year EPS (which excludes the gain from a real estate sale) to climb 27%-28%.

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • 3 Medical Stocks With Solid Growth Drivers to Keep Track Of

    Here we discuss three medical stocks - AXSM, MRNA and ISRG - that have the potential to create wealth for investors over the coming years.

  • Investors Are Losing Faith in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation

    Investors who bought the dip in Cathie Wood ‘s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund have been punished this year. Shares of the fund, a pandemic-era favorite largely made up of unprofitable, growth-oriented technology companies, are down 63% this year. Investors have bailed out of growth stocks and other speculative assets en masse this year.

  • Where Will DocuSign Stock Be in 1 Year?

    DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock rallied 12% on Dec. 9 after the e-signature services provider posted its latest earnings report. For the fourth quarter, DocuSign expects its revenue to rise 10% year over year and for its billings to increase 5%-7%. Both full-year estimates were raised from its previous guidance in September, but they would still represent its slowest growth rates since its IPO four years ago.

  • 11 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best sectors to invest in heading into 2023. If you want to see more of the top sectors to consider, check out 5 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023. With a recession on the horizon, many investors are cautious when it comes to putting their money […]

  • 11 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present our list of 11 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the top 5 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) are some of the most undervalued Canadian stocks to buy now according […]

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Could Set You Up For Life

    Few companies will have the longevity to deliver strong returns for decades, but these three could be among them.