U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.11
    +14.48 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,585.27
    +127.96 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,138.12
    +9.03 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,290.68
    +14.76 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.47
    +0.51 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.42 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2140
    -0.1460 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,577.27
    +3,975.33 (+6.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,543.81
    +63.01 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.24
    +7.71 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Size to Surpass US$ 52.5 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read

The single-use bioprocessing market size is predicted to surpass US$ 52.5 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a noteworthy CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Ottawa, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global single-use bioprocessing market size was reached at US$ 19 billion in 2020. Single-use bioprocessing systems are known for developing pharmaceuticals such as medicines, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies by using disposable or single-use technologies. The use of single-use bioprocessing technologies during the development phase of drugs has witnessed exponential growth in the past few years. The single-use bioprocessing technologies are being used increasingly by the contract manufacturers in biopharmaceutical industry for acquiring the benefits such as low investment, low environmental footprint, and reliability. This is one of the primary factors propelling the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing market.

Get Report Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1308

The growing geriatric population is boosting the market growth significantly. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions and diseases amongst the old age population is boosting the demand for the biopharmaceutical medicines. According to the United Nations, the old age population of 65 years or above will reach up to 1.5 billion by 2050. This is estimated to foster the single-use bioprocessing market in the future. Moreover, increasing investments in the development of numerous vaccines, drugs, and diagnostic tests is positively impacting the market growth.

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

  • Rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry

  • Growing government investments in the development of vaccines and drugs

  • Rapid technological developments by the key players

  • Rising government expenditure on developing healthcare infrastructure

  • Increasing activities of the contract development manufacturing organizations

  • Growing popularity of disposables in the biopharmaceuticals

Scope of the Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Report

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2020

US$ 19 billion in 2020

Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030

CAGR of 16.1%

Largest Market

North America

Fastest Growing Market

Asia Pacific

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2021 to 2030

Segments Covered

Product, End User, Application, Workflow, Region

Companies Mentioned

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), PBS Biotech, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Infors AG, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Entegris, Inc., Lonza, Pall Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE

Regional Snapshots

North America is the leading single-use bioprocessing market owing to the increased spending on healthcare, technological development in bioprocessing, and growing importance of life science research. Growing adoption of disposable systems and increased energy efficiency coupled with the minimal risk of product cross-contamination are the beneficial factors associated with the use of single-use bioprocessing products. Further, the introduction of automation, big data technology, and artificial intelligence in the single-use system has been gaining rapid traction in North America. These latest technologies in the manufacturing units are expected to boost production and helps the manufacturers to achieve cost-efficiency and reduce wastages.The presence of a large number of big and small contract manufacturing organizations in the region are increasingly using the single-use bioprocessing technology due to its low cost and improved output. The increased economic activity of these contract manufacturers will significantly drive the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market in North America.

Asia Pacific is characterized by growing production of biosimilars, cell therapy, vaccines, and various other types of biopharmaceutical products. Moreover, China is the second largest biopharmaceutical market just after the US. China’s economic policies to attract FDIs for setting up manufacturing plants for biopharmaceutical products is exponentially fostering the demand for single-use bioprocessing technology. Moreover, nations like India, Japan, and South Korea have been a leading player in the Asia Pacific region. Biocon of India and Samsung Biologics of South Korea have earned FDA and European Medicines Agency approval respectively, for their new biosimilar products in 2017. Therefore, the single-use bioprocessing market has huge growth potential in the Asia Pacific region.

Report Highlights

  • By product, the media bags and containers segment led the global single-use bioprocessing market with remarkable revenue share in 2020. This is due to the benefits associated with the media bags and containers such as low capital requirement, saving of cost in sterilization and cleaning, operating scale flexibility, quick batch changeover and quick deployment, and cleaning validation elimination.

  • By application, the filtration segment led the global single-use bioprocessing market with remarkable revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of single-use bioprocessing system in filtration owing to its flexibility. It is applicable in a wide variety of biopharmaceutical applications depending on the type of solutions used and is very much effective in eliminating viruses and other such cultures.

  • By End User, the biopharmaceutical manufacturer segment led the market in 2020 as rapid growth of biopharmaceuticals industry. Biopharmaceutical industry alone represents over 20% of the total pharmaceutical industry and is rapidly growing across the markets like North America and Europe.

Ask Here for Customization Requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1308

Market Dynamics

Drivers - The single-use bioprocessing market is significantly driven by the growing demand from the biopharmaceutical industry. Majority of the biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting the single-use bioprocessing technology because the single-use bioprocessing systems increases the efficiency in the process and reduces the costs associated with sterilization, cleaning, and maintenance of steel bioreactors. This drives the higher adoption of disposable bioprocessing systems in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Restraints - The Bio-Process System Alliance has published a set of tests to be performed regarding the extractable and leachable contamination. The leachable and extractable are the unwanted products produced by the single-use bioprocessing system. The disposable bioprocessing system are made of plastic and often faces contamination issues. This may hamper the single-use bioprocessing market growth.

Opportunities - The emerging markets such as China and India have a high growth potential. The growing investments by the major players, growing geriatric population, and rapidly growing biotechnology in the industry is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the single-use bioprocessing market players.

Challenges - The plastic wastes generated by the disposable bioprocessing system is a major challenge faced by the market players due to the growing environmental concerns and government regulation regarding plastic wastes.

Recent Developments

  • In December 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a single-use bioreactor for manufacturing cell culture.

  • In March 2020, GE Healthcare’s Biopharma business was acquired by Danaher Corporation and now Biopharma is renamed as Cytiva.

The major players in the single-use bioprocessing market are Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), and Lonza.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Filtration Assemblies

  • Disposable Bioreactors

  • Disposable Mixers

  • Media Bags & Containers

  • Others

By Application

  • Filtration

  • Purification

  • Cell Culture

  • Others

By End User

  • Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

  • Clinical & Academic Research Institutes

  • Others

By Workflow

  • Upstream

  • Fermentation

  • Downstream

By Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • U.K.

    • Germany

    • France

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

  • Rest of the World

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1308

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • With Schlumberger Poised for an Upside Breakout, Here's How I'd Play It

    The rising On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is a good sign that buyers are aggressive now and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. The weekly OBV line is pointed up and near a new high while the MACD oscillator just crossed to a fresh buy signal. In this daily Point and Figure chart of SLB, below, we can see a $50 price target.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) moved higher Tuesday after the company unveiled a new high-tech microchip to run its cloud servers. The semiconductor is one of China's most advanced and could help change the narrative around the stock, which has been battered due to Beijing's regulatory crackdown on China's tech sector giants. Alibaba said the new chip is built using advanced 5-nanometer technology, and represents a significant step toward China's goal of manufacturing more of its own semiconductors.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Exxon Debates Abandoning Some of Its Biggest Oil and Gas Projects

    Members of the company’s remade board of directors are questioning several major investments as the company reconsiders its investment strategy in a fast-changing energy landscape.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Bolsonaro’s Privatization Talk Masks Struggle to Unload Petrobras Refineries

    (Bloomberg) -- For all President Jair Bolsonaro’s recent talk of privatizing Brazil’s crown jewel, oil giant Petrobras has struggled even to unload a handful of refineries. And its chances have never looked worse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case Forc

  • The hottest new crypto trend: What is the Tungsten Cube?

    Yahoo Finance chats to the makers of Tungsten Cubes and why the crypto community is fascinated by them.

  • EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

  • Southern Copper Corp. Has Some Shine

    On Monday we gave a nod to Freeport-McMoRan , and a Real Money subscriber wanted to know the potential for Southern Copper Corp. to rally. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of SCCO, below, we can see that prices corrected lower from May to September.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil stocks have stunned the markets this year, surging alongside oil prices. No one predicted oil prices to rebound as dramatically the way they cratered last year: The West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude price, for example, is hovering over $83 per barrel right now after going negative in April 2020. Despite surging oil prices, the largest oil producers have still capped production and capital spending and are using all the cash instead to repay debt, repurchase shares, and pay big dividends to shareholders.

  • Saudi Arabia Says OPEC+ Is Powerless to Ease Gas Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said any extra oil from the OPEC+ cartel would do little to bring down surging natural-gas prices.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“We see our role as extremely limited,” Saudi Energ

  • Oil Reverses Declines After Surprise Drop in U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a U.S. government report showed an unexpected drop in crude stockpiles, allaying concerns that higher prices would blunt demand. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New Yor

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Pays an 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. However, most REITs are still vulnerable to the same market volatility as other publicly traded companies. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These REITs aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be bought or sold through your brokerage app. Non-Traded REITs Explained: A non-traded REIT is basically the same

  • Helium: South Africa strikes new 'gold'

    In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium.

  • Excitement Builds As Big Oil Prepares To Release Earnings

    arnings season is finally upon us and analysts are expecting some big performances from the oil majors, with high oil and gas prices providing the companies with plenty of profit

  • Better Dividend Stock: Enbridge vs. Canadian Natural Resources

    Canadian energy companies tend to operate more conservatively than their U.S. counterparts, and many have better dividend track records as a result. Most of the sector's largest energy companies have consistently increased their dividends over the years, despite the sector's volatility. Two of the best dividend stocks in Canada's oil patch are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ).

  • United Airlines CEO voices concern over jet fuel costs

    "Ultimately higher jet fuel prices lead to higher ticket prices," Kirby told CNBC. Despite robust travel demand, a recent surge in fuel prices has proved painful for the aviation industry with Delta Air Lines Inc warning of a fourth quarter pre-tax loss and suggesting it might have to pass on higher costs to consumers. Higher fuel costs leads to less flown capacity and higher fares.

  • Oil prices turn higher as U.S. supplies fall, but Brent slips as China aims to cool coal prices

    U.S. oil futures turn higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a surprise weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories, but China's move to bolster coal supplies dulled the outlook for oil demand, putting pressure on global benchmark Brent crude.

  • Why are US beef prices soaring?

    Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.