Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Size to Surpass US$ 52.5 Bn by 2030

The single-use bioprocessing market size is predicted to surpass US$ 52.5 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a noteworthy CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Ottawa, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global single-use bioprocessing market size was reached at US$ 19 billion in 2020. Single-use bioprocessing systems are known for developing pharmaceuticals such as medicines, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies by using disposable or single-use technologies. The use of single-use bioprocessing technologies during the development phase of drugs has witnessed exponential growth in the past few years. The single-use bioprocessing technologies are being used increasingly by the contract manufacturers in biopharmaceutical industry for acquiring the benefits such as low investment, low environmental footprint, and reliability. This is one of the primary factors propelling the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing market.



The growing geriatric population is boosting the market growth significantly. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions and diseases amongst the old age population is boosting the demand for the biopharmaceutical medicines. According to the United Nations, the old age population of 65 years or above will reach up to 1.5 billion by 2050. This is estimated to foster the single-use bioprocessing market in the future. Moreover, increasing investments in the development of numerous vaccines, drugs, and diagnostic tests is positively impacting the market growth.

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry

Growing government investments in the development of vaccines and drugs

Rapid technological developments by the key players

Rising government expenditure on developing healthcare infrastructure

Increasing activities of the contract development manufacturing organizations

Growing popularity of disposables in the biopharmaceuticals

Scope of the Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 US$ 19 billion in 2020 Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 16.1% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Segments Covered Product, End User, Application, Workflow, Region Companies Mentioned General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), PBS Biotech, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Infors AG, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Entegris, Inc., Lonza, Pall Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE

Regional Snapshots

North America is the leading single-use bioprocessing market owing to the increased spending on healthcare, technological development in bioprocessing, and growing importance of life science research. Growing adoption of disposable systems and increased energy efficiency coupled with the minimal risk of product cross-contamination are the beneficial factors associated with the use of single-use bioprocessing products. Further, the introduction of automation, big data technology, and artificial intelligence in the single-use system has been gaining rapid traction in North America. These latest technologies in the manufacturing units are expected to boost production and helps the manufacturers to achieve cost-efficiency and reduce wastages.The presence of a large number of big and small contract manufacturing organizations in the region are increasingly using the single-use bioprocessing technology due to its low cost and improved output. The increased economic activity of these contract manufacturers will significantly drive the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market in North America.

Asia Pacific is characterized by growing production of biosimilars, cell therapy, vaccines, and various other types of biopharmaceutical products. Moreover, China is the second largest biopharmaceutical market just after the US. China’s economic policies to attract FDIs for setting up manufacturing plants for biopharmaceutical products is exponentially fostering the demand for single-use bioprocessing technology. Moreover, nations like India, Japan, and South Korea have been a leading player in the Asia Pacific region. Biocon of India and Samsung Biologics of South Korea have earned FDA and European Medicines Agency approval respectively, for their new biosimilar products in 2017. Therefore, the single-use bioprocessing market has huge growth potential in the Asia Pacific region.

Report Highlights

By product, the media bags and containers segment led the global single-use bioprocessing market with remarkable revenue share in 2020. This is due to the benefits associated with the media bags and containers such as low capital requirement, saving of cost in sterilization and cleaning, operating scale flexibility, quick batch changeover and quick deployment, and cleaning validation elimination.





By application, the filtration segment led the global single-use bioprocessing market with remarkable revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of single-use bioprocessing system in filtration owing to its flexibility. It is applicable in a wide variety of biopharmaceutical applications depending on the type of solutions used and is very much effective in eliminating viruses and other such cultures.





By End User, the biopharmaceutical manufacturer segment led the market in 2020 as rapid growth of biopharmaceuticals industry. Biopharmaceutical industry alone represents over 20% of the total pharmaceutical industry and is rapidly growing across the markets like North America and Europe.





Market Dynamics

Drivers - The single-use bioprocessing market is significantly driven by the growing demand from the biopharmaceutical industry. Majority of the biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting the single-use bioprocessing technology because the single-use bioprocessing systems increases the efficiency in the process and reduces the costs associated with sterilization, cleaning, and maintenance of steel bioreactors. This drives the higher adoption of disposable bioprocessing systems in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Restraints - The Bio-Process System Alliance has published a set of tests to be performed regarding the extractable and leachable contamination. The leachable and extractable are the unwanted products produced by the single-use bioprocessing system. The disposable bioprocessing system are made of plastic and often faces contamination issues. This may hamper the single-use bioprocessing market growth.

Opportunities - The emerging markets such as China and India have a high growth potential. The growing investments by the major players, growing geriatric population, and rapidly growing biotechnology in the industry is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the single-use bioprocessing market players.

Challenges - The plastic wastes generated by the disposable bioprocessing system is a major challenge faced by the market players due to the growing environmental concerns and government regulation regarding plastic wastes.

Recent Developments

In December 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a single-use bioreactor for manufacturing cell culture.

In March 2020, GE Healthcare’s Biopharma business was acquired by Danaher Corporation and now Biopharma is renamed as Cytiva.

The major players in the single-use bioprocessing market are Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), and Lonza.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Filtration Assemblies

Disposable Bioreactors

Disposable Mixers

Media Bags & Containers

Others





By Application

Filtration

Purification

Cell Culture

Others

By End User

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Clinical & Academic Research Institutes

Others





By Workflow

Upstream

Fermentation

Downstream





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





