Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market Report 2022-2032

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Forecasts by Workflow (Upstream, Downstream), by Type (Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Flow Meters and Sensors, PH Sensors, Oxygen Sensors, Conductivity Sensors, Others), by End-use (CMOs/CROs, In-house Manufacturers) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226877/?utm_source=GNW

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market, 2022 to 2032- our new study reveals the latest industry trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Upstream Segment Currently Dominates the Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market

The worldwide market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors is divided into two categories based on workflow: upstream and downstream. In 2021, the upstream sector led the market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors, accounting for over 70 percent of total revenue. The use of sensors in this market has expanded dramatically as a result of bio manufacturers’ use of single-use bioreactors and media bags in the upstream production process. The identification of Critical Process Parameters (CPPs) & the use of a bioreactor type that can give strong command over CPPs is essential for an efficient upstream process.

Temperature, pH & dissolved oxygen (DO) are often measured CPPs in an upstream process. Other quantifiable criteria like viable-cell density, culture viability, specific growth rate, nutrient levels, & other CPPs are also taken into account. On the other hand, SUT has made great progress in biomanufacturing, separation & purification remain the most difficult tasks.

Affinity capture and polishing/purification are known as time-consuming and expensive steps in downstream processing. Overall, there was a lower revenue share of the market in this sector due to the lower penetration of single-use systems in downstream processes. However, with operational businesses always attempting to extend the usage of disposables in the downstream process, this category is projected to rise significantly in the future years.

pH Sensors Dominating the Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market

The global single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors market is segmented based on type into pressure sensors, temperature sensors, pH sensors, flow meters & sensors, oxygen sensors, conductivity sensors, & others. The pH sensor segment holds the majority of the market share. This huge proportion may be ascribed to high product penetration & use rates. The sector is likely to be driven by technical developments in this sensor type, such as pH sensor along with in-built temperature sensor. Dissolved oxygen (DO) measurement is also one of the most closely monitored physicochemical parameters in bioprocessing engineering.

The industry has been pushed by the introduction of disposable sensors that allow users to measure DO independently. Hamilton Company; Finesse; Eppendorf AG; Scientific Industries, Inc.; and Applikon Biotechnology, Inc., Polestar Technologies; all of which manufacture and sell disposable sensors that detect DO, have contributed to this segment’s major revenue-generating.

Several advancements in flowmeter technology have been created in recent years to solve concerns such as improper flowmeter installation and material incompatibility, leading to the profitable expansion of sectors. Coriolis technology provides the greatest degree of accuracy and precision among all flowmeters, and it is least impacted by variations in viscosity and conductivity.

What are the Market Drivers?
• Increasing implementation of single-use technology for bioproduction
• Rising demand for improved bioprocess monitoring
• Application of single-use bioprocessing in circumventing bottlenecks of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing
• Technological advancements to fuel single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market growth

What are the Market Opportunities?
• Streamline processing to offer lucrative growth prospects
• Growing prevalence of chronic diseases
• Industry 4.0 to offer lucrative growth prospects

Discover how to stay ahead

Our 460-page report provides 500+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at the overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges), PEST Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT Analysis, product profiles, and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and sub-markets

Workflow
• Upstream
• Downstream

Type
• Pressure Sensors
• Temperature Sensors
• Flow Meters and Sensors
• PH Sensors
• Oxygen Sensors
• Conductivity Sensors
• Others

End-use
• CMOs/CROs
• In-house Manufacturers

Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• MEA

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 21 leading national markets:

By Region
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• GCC
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market will surpass US$xx million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market report helps you

In summary, our 460-page report provides you with the following knowledge:
• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market, with forecasts for Workflow, Type, and End-use each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for 5 regional and 21 key national markets– See forecasts for the Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. These regional markets have been further bifurcated by countries including US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, among other prominent economies.
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 18 of the companies involved in the Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include ABEC, Broadley-James Corporation, Avantor, Danaher Corporation, Dover Corporation, ESI Ultrapure, Emerson Electric Co, Eppendorf AG, Equflow, Hamilton Company, High Purity New England, Inc., Malema Engineering Corporation, METTLER TOLEDO, Parker Hannifin Corporation, PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, PendoTECH LLC, Sartorius AG, SONOTEC GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among other prominent players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226877/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


