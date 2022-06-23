U.S. markets closed

Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027. Increasing Focus on Development of Non-Invasive Single-Use Sensors – Arizton

·5 min read
The global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market was valued at $1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027.

Chicago, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s research report, the global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.32%. The increasing demand for biologics, patent expiry of blockbuster molecules, and a limited number of potential products in the pipeline have driven companies to adopt single-use bioprocessing technologies which are cost-effective and enable the quick turnaround of products. Additionally, numerous advantages such as cost reduction, increase in productivity, low energy consumption, easy disposal, low risk of cross-contamination, less energy and water demand are encouraging the companies to adopt single-use bioreactors. Several companies are making considerable investments in expanding their single-use technology facilities.

Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$2.6 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$1 Billion

CAGR (2022-2027)

16.32%

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Type Of Sensors, Workflow, Application, End-User, and Region

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

COUNTRIES COVERED

US, Canada, Germany, France, Switzerland, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

Impact on the Launch of Smart Single-use Sensors

The global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors are designed with a memory system to store sensor-specific information and calibration data. Numerous upstream and downstream processing techniques have been documented to use smart single-use sensors. For instance, ESI Technologies offers a single-use high-precision temperature sensor equipped with a gamma-stable memory device that can store calibration data and sensor-specific information for applications in growth media preparation, bioreactor maintenance, cell culture harvest, buffer preparation, and tangential flow filtration. There are exponential growth opportunities for vendors in the market in terms of improvements in the single-use probe and sensor technology. Thus, the emergence of multiple growth opportunities will accelerate the pace of improvements in single-use probe and sensor technologies.

Key Insights

  • In 2021, pH sensor dominated the market with the largest share of 23.23% because these sensors have been widely accepted and commonly used in single use bioprocessing industry.

  • Single-use pH and dissolved oxygen (DO) sensors are being widely used in upstream workflow, leading to the largest revenue share of the segment.

  • The wide acceptance and adoption of single-use technologies by contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are one of the key drivers for the growth of the biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment. In 2021, biopharmaceutical manufacturers accounted for the highest market share of 38.61% and have emerged as the key end-user of this market.

  • North America dominated the market in 2021 with the presence of biopharmaceutical clusters and proactive adoptions among the operating end-users.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in this market with the highest CAGR of 17.86% because of expanding biomanufacturing capabilities in the Asian countries.

  • COVID-19 outbreak led to a boost in the demand for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors. Demand for COVID-19 vaccine, cell and gene therapies, and monoclonal antibody manufacturing are likely to influence the market.

Market Segmentation

Type of Sensors

  • pH

  • Oxygen

  • Pressure

  • Temperature

  • Flow Meters & Sensor

  • Other

Workflow

  • Upstream

  • Downstream

Application

  • Monoclonal Antibody

  • Vaccines

  • Cell Therapies

  • Others

End-User

  • Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

  • CMOS & CDMOS

  • R&D Companies & Institutes

Region

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • Switzerland

    • UK

    • Italy

    • Spain

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • Australia

    • South Korea

    • India

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Colombia

    • Argentina

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Turkey

    • Saudi Arabia

    • UAE

    • South Africa

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.33% to reach $1,051.01 million by 2027.

The high adoption of single-use bioreactors in the US is attributable to numerous advantages over traditional stainless-steel bioreactors such as their better flexibility, zero sterilization demand, and low operational costs. Also, these factors have accelerated the demand for single-use sensors across the North American region. The US has the highest number of biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, followed by China and India. Also, the country is considered a leader in biopharmaceutical R&D projects and is known to account for half of the total R&D pharmaceutical research. The biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure in the US increased by 34.4 billion between 2011 and 2019. Manufacturers in the US mainly focus on innovative technologies to manufacture biopharmaceutical products and meet the surge in demand, which has drastically accelerated the adoption of single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors in the country’s biotechnology sector.

Several companies have adopted a variety of strategies that include, product launches, R&D expenditures, partnerships, regional business expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and facility expansion to accelerate the competition in the global single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors. In September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced its plans to establish a manufacturing facility to accelerate the production of single-use solutions. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific has emerged as one of the world’s largest single-use technology manufacturers.

Key Vendors

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Sartorius

  • Danaher

  • Merck KGAA

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Aber Instruments

  • Avantor

  • Broadley-James

  • CerCell

  • Cole-Parmer Instrument Company

  • Distek

  • Emerson Electric

  • ESI Technologies Group

  • Hamilton Company

  • High Purity New England

  • Levitronix

  • Liquidyne Process Technologies

  • Malema Engineering

  • METTLER TOLEDO

  • PARKER HANNIFIN

  • PreSens Precision Sensing

  • PSG

  • Saint-Gobain

  • SONOTEC

Explore our healthcare lifescience profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

