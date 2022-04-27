U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market - 37% of growth to Originate from North America|Driven by Increasing Use of Single-use Technologies to Minimize the Risk of Contamination |Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by Application, End-user, Product and Geography, Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for single-use bioprocessing systems in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the adoption of SUB systems among pharmaceutical companies to achieve lower costs and higher productivity, as well as strategic enhancements in the therapeutic approval process and the presence of key players will facilitate the single-use bioprocessing system market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the single-use bioprocessing system market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.60 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving the global single-use bioprocessing system industry growth is the increasing use of single-use technologies to minimize the risk of contamination. Contamination among batches reduces the production yield and increases the cost and time-to-market by making it necessary to undertake additional steps for purification. In addition, the detection of impurities in the post commercial stages by regulatory bodies can make end-users liable for product recalls and legal actions. For instance, in July 2018, the US FDA announced a series of voluntary recalls for products containing valsartan due to their contamination with a possible carcinogenic compound, N-nitroso dimethylamine (NDMA). Thus, factors like these and the stringent regulations by regulatory authorities such as the US FDA, EMA, and China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) will boost the demand for advanced technologies, such as SUB systems in the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge - The key challenges to the global SUB system industry growth are the issues related to extractables and leachable in polymeric systems. Leachables can have a toxic effect on patients who consume these drugs and can also have an adverse impact on the properties of drugs, thereby reducing their efficacy. Due to contamination concerns, the US FDA has mandated that pharmaceutical companies must demonstrate the safety of the materials used in container production systems, closure systems, and drug delivery devices. Furthermore, vendors need to ensure the safety of materials used in manufacturing SUB systems by endorsing their biological compatibility through various test standards, such as USP <661> and USP <87>. All these factors may adversely impact the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing system market in the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Download our Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The single-use bioprocessing system market report is segmented by Application (mAb production, Vaccine production, Plant cell cultivation, PSCTs, and Others), End-user (Pharmaceutical companies, CROs and CMOs, Biotechnology companies, and Academic and research institutions), Product (Bags and mixers, Bioreactors and fermenters, Filtration devices and sampling systems, Bioprocess containers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The single-use bioprocessing system market share growth in the application segment by the mAb production will be significant for revenue generation. SUB systems eradicate the chances of cross-contamination and reduce the time involved in the preparation of new equipment between mAb production batches. The need to achieve low-cost and flexible production capabilities will compel mAb manufacturers to deploy single-use technologies in purification operations, which involve the significant use of single-use filters, which will support the market growth through this segment in the forecast years

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The single-use bioprocessing system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R and D and strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

·

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The neurophotonics market share is expected to increase by USD 397.53 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%. Download a sample now!

  • The high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market share is expected to increase by USD 1.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%. Download a sample now!

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.33%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.56

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Corp., ABEC Inc., Adolf Kuhner AG, Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Inc., Celltainer, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Entegris Inc., Eppendorf AG, Getinge AB, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Merck KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sartorius AG, SENTINEL PROCESS SYSTEMS INC., Solaris Biotechnology Srl, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 mAb production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Vaccine production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Plant cell cultivation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 PSCTs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 CROs and CMOs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Bags and mixers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Bioreactors and fermenters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Filtration devices and sampling systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Bioprocess containers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Corp.

  • 12.4 Adolf Kuhner AG

  • 12.5 Avantor Inc.

  • 12.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 12.7 Danaher Corp.

  • 12.8 Eppendorf AG

  • 12.9 Merck KGaA

  • 12.10 Sartorius AG

  • 12.11 Solaris Biotechnology Srl

  • 12.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/single-use-bioprocessing-system-market---37-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-americadriven-by-increasing-use-of-single-use-technologies-to-minimize-the-risk-of-contamination-technavio-301533339.html

SOURCE Technavio

