Single-use Bioprocessing System Market - 37% of growth to Originate from North America|Driven by Increasing Use of Single-use Technologies to Minimize the Risk of Contamination |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by Application, End-user, Product and Geography, Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for single-use bioprocessing systems in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the adoption of SUB systems among pharmaceutical companies to achieve lower costs and higher productivity, as well as strategic enhancements in the therapeutic approval process and the presence of key players will facilitate the single-use bioprocessing system market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global single-use bioprocessing system industry growth is the increasing use of single-use technologies to minimize the risk of contamination . Contamination among batches reduces the production yield and increases the cost and time-to-market by making it necessary to undertake additional steps for purification. In addition, the detection of impurities in the post commercial stages by regulatory bodies can make end-users liable for product recalls and legal actions. For instance, in July 2018, the US FDA announced a series of voluntary recalls for products containing valsartan due to their contamination with a possible carcinogenic compound, N-nitroso dimethylamine (NDMA). Thus, factors like these and the stringent regulations by regulatory authorities such as the US FDA, EMA, and China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) will boost the demand for advanced technologies, such as SUB systems in the forecast period.

Market Challenge - The key challenges to the global SUB system industry growth are the issues related to extractables and leachable in polymeric systems. Leachables can have a toxic effect on patients who consume these drugs and can also have an adverse impact on the properties of drugs, thereby reducing their efficacy. Due to contamination concerns, the US FDA has mandated that pharmaceutical companies must demonstrate the safety of the materials used in container production systems, closure systems, and drug delivery devices. Furthermore, vendors need to ensure the safety of materials used in manufacturing SUB systems by endorsing their biological compatibility through various test standards, such as USP <661> and USP <87>. All these factors may adversely impact the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing system market in the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The single-use bioprocessing system market report is segmented by Application (mAb production, Vaccine production, Plant cell cultivation, PSCTs, and Others), End-user (Pharmaceutical companies, CROs and CMOs, Biotechnology companies, and Academic and research institutions), Product (Bags and mixers, Bioreactors and fermenters, Filtration devices and sampling systems, Bioprocess containers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The single-use bioprocessing system market share growth in the application segment by the mAb production will be significant for revenue generation. SUB systems eradicate the chances of cross-contamination and reduce the time involved in the preparation of new equipment between mAb production batches. The need to achieve low-cost and flexible production capabilities will compel mAb manufacturers to deploy single-use technologies in purification operations, which involve the significant use of single-use filters, which will support the market growth through this segment in the forecast years

Some Companies Mentioned

The single-use bioprocessing system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R and D and strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Report Coverage Details
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.33%
Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.60 billion
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth (%) 14.56
Performing market contribution North America at 37%
Companies profiled 3M Corp., ABEC Inc., Adolf Kuhner AG, Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Inc., Celltainer, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Entegris Inc., Eppendorf AG, Getinge AB, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Merck KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sartorius AG, SENTINEL PROCESS SYSTEMS INC., Solaris Biotechnology Srl, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

