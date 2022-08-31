U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.00
    +16.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,857.00
    +82.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,456.75
    +98.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.40
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.45
    -2.19 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.40
    -13.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    17.92
    -0.37 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0021
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1380
    +0.0280 (+0.90%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    -0.22 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1647
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5000
    -0.2490 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,314.73
    -50.52 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.81
    +4.42 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.20
    -80.43 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market to record USD 10.60 Bn growth -- North America to emerge as key market

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 10.60 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 17.33% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Latest market research report titled Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The global single-use bioprocessing system market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous small-scale and large-scale vendors. Established vendors, such as General Electric Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Corp., Danaher Corp., Sartorius AG, and The Merck Group, have the technical expertise and financial abilities to carry out R&D of advanced single-use products. They also have strong brand recognition, established distribution networks, and an extensive product portfolio. Hence, small and medium players find it difficult to compete with these established players in terms of technological advances and access to distribution channels to expand their market presence. Thus, they adopt competitive pricing strategies to enhance their market penetration.

Although the increasing use of single-use technologies to minimize the risk of contamination will offer immense growth opportunities, issues related to extractables and leachable in polymeric systems will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global single-use bioprocessing system market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The mAb production segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The need to achieve low-cost and flexible production capabilities is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

  • End-user

Pharmaceutical companies are the prime end-users in the market. The increase in pre-clinical developments among pharmaceutical manufacturers is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Product

The market will observe high demand for bags and mixers over the forecast period.

  • Geography

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 37% of the global market share. The increasing adoption of SUB systems among pharmaceutical companies to achieve lower costs and higher productivity is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our single-use bioprocessing system market report covers the following areas:

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the single-use bioprocessing system market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the single-use bioprocessing system market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist single-use bioprocessing system market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the single-use bioprocessing system market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the single-use bioprocessing system market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of single-use bioprocessing system market vendors

Related Reports:

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.33%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.56

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Corp., ABEC Inc., Adolf Kuhner AG, Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Inc., Celltainer, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Entegris Inc., Eppendorf AG, Getinge AB, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Merck KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sartorius AG, SENTINEL PROCESS SYSTEMS INC., Solaris Biotechnology Srl, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 mAb production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Vaccine production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Plant cell cultivation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 PSCTs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 CROs and CMOs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Bags and mixers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Bioreactors and fermenters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Filtration devices and sampling systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Bioprocess containers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Corp.

  • 12.4 Adolf Kuhner AG

  • 12.5 Avantor Inc.

  • 12.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 12.7 Danaher Corp.

  • 12.8 Eppendorf AG

  • 12.9 Merck KGaA

  • 12.10 Sartorius AG

  • 12.11 Solaris Biotechnology Srl

  • 12.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/single-use-bioprocessing-system-market-to-record-usd-10-60-bn-growth--north-america-to-emerge-as-key-market-301614425.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • As natural gas prices jump, shale oil firms get gassy

    Natural gas a few years ago was so unwanted that U.S. shale oil producers sold it at cost just to pump more oil. U.S. benchmark natural gas prices in late August topped $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), a level not seen since 2008, and the boom-bust cycles from North American demand appear to have been broken amid surging exports. The U.S. fuel has become key to Western Europe cutting its reliance on Russian gas.

  • Oil Heading for Longest Slump Since 2020 Amid Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third monthly drop, the longest losing run in more than two years, on concern that tighter monetary policy will hit growth and China presses on with its Covid Zero strategy.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter D

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Baker Hughes, EOG Resources and Continental Resources

    Baker Hughes, EOG Resources and Continental Resources are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Oil extends slide amid economic jitters

    Oil futures fall Wednesday, extending the previous session's sharp decline amid worries about the global economic outlook as central banks move to squelch inflation.

  • TrueCar says August sales suggest auto industry may be 'turning the corner'

    TrueCar Inc. , the online platform to buy and sell new and used autos, said August sales data suggests the auto industry, which has been plagued by supply problems stemming from chip shortages and logistic issues, "may be turning the corner." Total new vehicle industry sales in August were expected to be up slightly from July and up 9% from a year ago, while used vehicle sales are expected to be up 4% from July but down 17% from last year. "We're seeing consecutive month over month increases for

  • Oil prices fall 3% on recession fears

    Oil prices continued to slide on Wednesday on investor worries about the ailing state of the global economy, bearish oil demand signals from OPEC+ and increased restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $3.41 at $95.90 a barrel following Tuesday's $5.78 loss. "The latest signs of stuttering growth are contracting Chinese factory activity in August and the slower-than-expected expansion of the country's service sector," Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.

  • This Uranium Miner's Charts Are Glowing

    The technical signals sent by Cameco Corp. are bullish and suggest higher prices ahead for its shares.

  • Shortage of 50-Cent Chips Holds Up $50,000 Cars, TSMC Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk At

  • Toyota to Put Additional Billions of Dollars Into EV Batteries

    Toyota laid out plans for spending $5.6 billion on electric-vehicle battery capacity, as it moves to catch up after expressing doubts about how quickly the world should shift toward EVs.

  • These Bed Bath & Beyond Charts Could Be Beyond Hope

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond move around like my EKG and should worry your cardiologist and chart watchers like me. In this daily bar chart of BBBY, below, we can see that prices have exploded sharply higher a number of times only to see those steep advances get retraced quickly. This is not "normal" price action.

  • Lululemon May Leave Traders Feeling a Little Too Exposed Into Earnings

    Apparel maker Lululemon Athletica is set to release quarterly figures Thursday. In this daily bar chart of LULU, below, we can see that prices made lows in May and July, but the recovery into August has "run out of steam." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight advance from May and now that improvement appears to be reversing.

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • United Airlines, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- sources

    WASHINGTON/DUBAI (Reuters) -United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce a codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, sources told Reuters. United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. 14 titled "Come fly with us" with Chief Executive Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington. The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier.

  • Listen In as Our Portfolio Managers Look for Opportunities in the Market

    A behind-the-scenes peek into Action Alerts PLUS as Chris Versace and Bob Lang discuss the portfolio and what to expect in the market.

  • The End of the Texas Bitcoin Mining Gold Rush

    The new era for mining in the state might look more like a slog than a boom – but it could also be better for the electric grid.

  • China's largest banks show wounds from property sector crisis

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Five of China's largest banks showed wounds from the ongoing property sector crisis, with bad debts linked to real estate surging in the first half of the year, even as they posted modest profits against the backdrop of an economic slowdown. The first-half results come after the world's second-largest economy narrowly avoided contracting in the second quarter as widespread COVID-19 lockdowns and the slumping property sector badly damaged consumer and business confidence. China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) and Bank of China Ltd (BoC) reported a 68% and 20% increase in bad real estate debt in the first half of this year on Tuesday in exchange filings.

  • Ontario books $162,000,000 in first quarter of new gambling market

    The province on Tuesday released its first financial snapshot of its legally-overhauled betting market.

  • China Lithium Giants Notch Earnings Records on Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest lithium miners are enjoying a bumper earnings season just as the price of the battery metal approaches record highs amid a supply crunch.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud Escal