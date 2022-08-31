Single-use Bioprocessing System Market to record USD 10.60 Bn growth -- North America to emerge as key market

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 10.60 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 17.33% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

The global single-use bioprocessing system market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous small-scale and large-scale vendors. Established vendors, such as General Electric Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Corp., Danaher Corp., Sartorius AG, and The Merck Group, have the technical expertise and financial abilities to carry out R&D of advanced single-use products. They also have strong brand recognition, established distribution networks, and an extensive product portfolio. Hence, small and medium players find it difficult to compete with these established players in terms of technological advances and access to distribution channels to expand their market presence. Thus, they adopt competitive pricing strategies to enhance their market penetration.

Although the increasing use of single-use technologies to minimize the risk of contamination will offer immense growth opportunities, issues related to extractables and leachable in polymeric systems will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global single-use bioprocessing system market is segmented as below:

Application

The mAb production segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The need to achieve low-cost and flexible production capabilities is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

End-user

Pharmaceutical companies are the prime end-users in the market. The increase in pre-clinical developments among pharmaceutical manufacturers is driving the growth of the segment.

Product

The market will observe high demand for bags and mixers over the forecast period.

Geography

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 37% of the global market share. The increasing adoption of SUB systems among pharmaceutical companies to achieve lower costs and higher productivity is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our single-use bioprocessing system market report covers the following areas:

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the single-use bioprocessing system market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the single-use bioprocessing system market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist single-use bioprocessing system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the single-use bioprocessing system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the single-use bioprocessing system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of single-use bioprocessing system market vendors

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., ABEC Inc., Adolf Kuhner AG, Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Inc., Celltainer, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Entegris Inc., Eppendorf AG, Getinge AB, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Merck KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sartorius AG, SENTINEL PROCESS SYSTEMS INC., Solaris Biotechnology Srl, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 mAb production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Vaccine production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Plant cell cultivation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 PSCTs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 CROs and CMOs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Bags and mixers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Bioreactors and fermenters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Filtration devices and sampling systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Bioprocess containers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3M Corp.

12.4 Adolf Kuhner AG

12.5 Avantor Inc.

12.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

12.7 Danaher Corp.

12.8 Eppendorf AG

12.9 Merck KGaA

12.10 Sartorius AG

12.11 Solaris Biotechnology Srl

12.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

