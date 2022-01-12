U.S. markets closed

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Size to Grow by USD 5.13 bn | 3M Co. and Avantor Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The single-use bioprocessing system market size is expected to increase by USD 5.13 bn. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.08%.

Attractive Opportunities in Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights of the single-use bioprocessing system market, View Our Free Sample

Market Dynamics

Factors such as substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity and the increasing use of single-use technologies to minimize the risk of contamination will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the issues related to extractables and leachables in polymeric systems will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The single-use bioprocessing system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including 3M Co., Avantor Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Cytiva, Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Vendor Offerings

  • 3M Co. - The company provides Polisher ST equipment which is an advanced, single-use AEX solution designed to replace reusable AEX polishing columns for biologic drug manufacturing. It improves the biopharma manufacturing workflow by reducing the number of processing steps.

  • Avantor Inc. - The company provides single-use products in biopharma manufacturing such as TopMixer 200 & TopMixer 500, Single-Use Bioprocessing Bags, Wire Reinforced Silicone Hose, and others.

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - The company provides 50 mL to 3,000 L single-use bags for the biopharmaceutical industry. These bags are constructed of a multilayer film optimized for bioprocessing applications.

  • Cytiva - The company has been at the forefront of single-use innovation from providing single-use bioreactors and disposable chromatography columns, single-use workflows, and biomanufacturing facilities.

  • Danaher Corp. - The company provides single-use stirred-tank bioreactors under the brand name Allegro.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the single-use bioprocessing system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is classified into five regions, bags and mixers, bioreactors and fermenters, filtration devices and sampling systems, bioprocess containers, and others. The bags and mixers segment contributes the largest share of the market. Bags and mixers are significantly used for the formulation and preparation of media and buffers, dissolution of powder, and viral inactivation. End-users such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies need to maintain sterile conditions. Hence, single-use bioprocessing bags and mixers have gained popularity significantly.

  • By geography, the market is classified into five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the single-use bioprocessing systems market in North America. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising adoption of SUB systems among pharmaceutical companies to achieve lower costs and higher productivity will drive the single-use bioprocessing system market growth in North America during the forecast period.

For more information about the contribution of each segment of the market, View Our Free Sample

Related Reports

  • Microbial Products Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The microbial products market share is expected to increase by USD 18.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20%. Download Free Sample

  • Microarray Analysis Market by Products and Services and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The microarray analysis market share is expected to increase by USD 1.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%. Download Free Sample

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.20

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Avantor Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Cytiva, Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

